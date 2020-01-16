Mortal Kombat 11 Joker gameplay trailer highlights the Clown Prince of Crime We got our first look at the Joker as a playable character in Mortal Kombat 11 and he's brought a whole host of gadgets with him, including a Batman plushie gun.

As we make our way through the Mortal Kombat 11 Kombat Pack 1 DLC, Joker is the next character up on the ledger. We got our first major look at the Clown Prince of Crime, and he’s brought along a dozen deadly gadgets, some unfortunate Arkham Asylum inmates, and a plushie Batman that is also a gun.

The Mortal Kombat 11 Joker gameplay trailer was revealed on January 16, 2020 on the Mortal Kombat YouTube channel and Twitter. After creatively applying his make-up, Joker gets right down to brass tacks, and it’s an appropriately far more violent Joker than we’ve ever gotten to see before in NetherRealm games as he’s crossed over from Injustice to Mortal Kombat. As might be expected, Joker has a flighty, flippant nature to his fighter, complete with an arsenal of clown-themed gadgets and a surprisingly adorable, yet deadly Batman plushie. Joker is set to be playable in Early Access for Kombat Pack owners on January 28. All other players can access him a week later.

We’ll no doubt get a Kombat Kast soon to tell us more about the Joker’s variations, but for what we’ve seen, he’s definitely got a lot of projectile and set play based around his numerous gadgets. There’s a jack-in-the box that can be used as a turret to launch a Joker head projectile, carried to the enemy for an explosive hit, or kicked to the enemy to explode underneath them for a knock-up and combos. There’s also the aforementioned Batman plushie which has a gun in it and can launch projectiles or be used as counter move.

Maybe our favorite addition was Joker’s use of Arkham Asylum inmates. He has one move where he simply swings their bodies at foes like a club or can leave them on fire on the ground as a trap, but the absolute highlight was he can call in an inmate with bomb strapped to them, jumping towards foes as Joker fiddles with the bomb trigger in an animation that’s absolutely a nod to Heath Ledger’s iconic hospital scene in the Batman: The Dark Knight.

Joker looks like devilish fun and we’ll be able to start playing him on January 28 in Mortal Kombat 11 alongside some DC-themed skins for various MK11 characters, coincidentally the same day as final 5th Fighter Pass character Byleth comes to Smash Ultimate. Are you ready to play the Clown Prince of Crime?