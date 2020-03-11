New E3 2020 Batman game reveal was reportedly in the works It looks like Warner Bros. had a presentation in the works for E3 2020 that would have revealed Batman's next video game adventure.

With E3 2020 no longer in the cards, it looks like we're about to start seeing the announcements that could have been trickling out.

With E3's cancellation, some intriguing tidbits have come out, particularly rumors that Warner Bros. Games had plans to host its first-ever E3 conference this year, according to Kotaku's sources.

Warner Bros. was going to show off the next Batman title via developer Rocksteady, as well as the Harry Potter game we all got a glimpse of back in 2018: Harry Potter: Magic Awakened. Unfortunately, it looks like that's no longer going to happen, at least not in the way that Warner Bros. had intended.

There aren't any further details about what Rocksteady is currently planning with said Batman game, but the fact that we were supposed to get some sort of revelation is certainly disappointing now that E3 is no longer taking place.

However, some developers and publishers are simply deciding to go digital instead and will be offering their announcements online, such as Devolver Digital and Microsoft. Hopefully this will be the case with Warner Bros. and we'll get the information on the Batman game, which we've all been waiting for with baited breath for quite some time.

We'll keep you updated as more information rolls out. It's about time we had more information on Batman's next move in gaming. It's been far too long.