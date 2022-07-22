Shackpets | Available on iOS and Google Play Store

New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

2022 video game release dates calendarDestiny 2 Complete Strategy GuideShacknews Hall of FameVow of the Disciple raid guide - Destiny 2Elden Ring strategy guide
2022 video game release dates calendar
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Shacknews Hall of Fame
Vow of the Disciple raid guide - Destiny 2
Elden Ring strategy guide

Gotham Knights gets a new gameplay trailer featuring Batgirl

See Batgirl in action in the latest trailer for Gotham Knights.
Morgan Shaver
Morgan Shaver
Image: WB Games Montréal
2

If you’ve been waiting for fresh info on WB Games’ upcoming RPG Gotham Knights, you’ll be delighted to hear that a brand new gameplay trailer recently dropped at this year’s San Diego Comic-Con. Not only does the trailer showcase more of the gameplay that players will enjoy once the game is released, it also features the likes of Batgirl.

In an accompanying press release for the trailer, it’s noted that Batgirl will be able to make use of her signature weapon, the tonfa, as well as physical fighting skills such as kickboxing and jiu-jitsu in Gotham Knights.

A new gameplay trailer for Gotham Knights featured the likes of Batgirl.
© WB Games Montréal

Batgirl will join other members of the Batman Family in Gotham Knights as well which include Robin, Red Hood, and Nightwing. Together, these heroes will be tasked with protecting Gotham City in the wake of Batman’s death. Overall, it’ll be interesting to see how these characters handle the challenge, and we can’t wait to play it ourselves.

If you, like us, can’t wait to get your hands on the game, there’s good news in that it won’t be too much longer now before the game is released. Currently, Gotham Knights is expected to release on October 25 for Xbox Series X|S, PS5, and PC. Pre-orders are open now if you want to secure a copy ahead of time, and for those that pre-order, you’ll receive the 233 Kustom Batcycle Skin at launch, which is based on its first appearance in DC’s Detective Comics #233.

After checking out the latest Gotham Knights trailer featuring Batgirl, what are your thoughts? Are you looking forward to the release of Gotham Knights this October? Let us know in Chatty! For more on Gotham Knights, also be sure to check out some of our previous coverage including how in a previous gameplay trailer for Gotham Knights, viewers got a closer look at Robin.

Senior Editor
Senior Editor

Morgan is a writer from the frozen wastelands of Maine who enjoys metal music, kpop, horror, and indie games. They're also a Tetris fanatic who's fiercely competitive in games like Tetris 99... and all games in general. But mostly Tetris. You can follow Morgan on Twitter @Author_MShaver.

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola