Gotham Knights gets a new gameplay trailer featuring Batgirl See Batgirl in action in the latest trailer for Gotham Knights.

If you’ve been waiting for fresh info on WB Games’ upcoming RPG Gotham Knights, you’ll be delighted to hear that a brand new gameplay trailer recently dropped at this year’s San Diego Comic-Con. Not only does the trailer showcase more of the gameplay that players will enjoy once the game is released, it also features the likes of Batgirl.

In an accompanying press release for the trailer, it’s noted that Batgirl will be able to make use of her signature weapon, the tonfa, as well as physical fighting skills such as kickboxing and jiu-jitsu in Gotham Knights.

“A highly trained fighter and expert computer coder and hacker, Batgirl brings both brawn and brains to the team of knights. Using her signature weapon, the tonfa, along with a fierce combination of kickboxing, capoeira, and jiu-jitsu, Batgirl can swiftly take down powerful foes twice her size. With dangers new and old on the horizon, Batgirl is more determined than ever to keep Gotham safe and protect the city from falling into chaos.”

Batgirl will join other members of the Batman Family in Gotham Knights as well which include Robin, Red Hood, and Nightwing. Together, these heroes will be tasked with protecting Gotham City in the wake of Batman’s death. Overall, it’ll be interesting to see how these characters handle the challenge, and we can’t wait to play it ourselves.

If you, like us, can’t wait to get your hands on the game, there’s good news in that it won’t be too much longer now before the game is released. Currently, Gotham Knights is expected to release on October 25 for Xbox Series X|S, PS5, and PC. Pre-orders are open now if you want to secure a copy ahead of time, and for those that pre-order, you’ll receive the 233 Kustom Batcycle Skin at launch, which is based on its first appearance in DC’s Detective Comics #233.

After checking out the latest Gotham Knights trailer featuring Batgirl, what are your thoughts? Are you looking forward to the release of Gotham Knights this October? Let us know in Chatty! For more on Gotham Knights, also be sure to check out some of our previous coverage including how in a previous gameplay trailer for Gotham Knights, viewers got a closer look at Robin.