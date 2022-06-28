Gotham Knights shows off Robin gameplay in latest trailer The latest look at Gotham Knights gave us a good look at Tim Drake's Robin and how he'll play in the upcoming co-op action-adventure.

Gotham Knights is still quite a ways off, especially after delays, but that isn’t stopping WB Games Montreal from showing off various aspects of what we can expect when the game comes out. The latest look at the game put the spotlight on the Robin character. Tim Drake is holding down the mantle in Gotham Knights’ Bat Family, and we got to see what kind of skills and tools he’ll employ in combat in the latest trailer.

WB Games Montreal dropped the new trailer for Gotham Knights showing off Robin’s gameplay on the DC YouTube channel. One of the youngest and most spry of the group, Tim Drake utilizes his specialized bo staff to keep enemies at range, pummel them, and engage them acrobatically all at once. Drake also puts his brain power on display with a certain kind of technology that allows him to teleport short distances, allowing him to near instantly close the gap on folks to give them a full pummeling. You can see it all in action in the trailer below.

We’ve seen a lot of new looks at Gotham Knights as of late. Summer Game Fest 2022 gave us a good look at what will be going on with the game’s story. Furthermore, trailers after that have looked at the characters individually, such as a trailer for Nightwing and one for Red Hood. Robin is looking similarly pretty solid in the upcoming game, though we expect this also means we should likely be getting a trailer for Batgirl at some point too.

Nonetheless, Gotham Knights is still on track for an October 2022 release date. As we get closer to that release, stay tuned for final details and reveals leading up to it. We’ll have it covered right here at Shacknews as they become available.