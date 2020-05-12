New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

2020 video game release dates calendarShacknews Mercury subscription service relaunchesDestiny 2 Complete Strategy GuideAnimal Crossing: New Horizons guide
2020 video game release dates calendar
Shacknews Mercury subscription service relaunches
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Animal Crossing: New Horizons guide

New Batman Animated Series figures from DC Direct

Get an exclusive look at the latest line of Batman the Animated Series merchandise from DC Direct.
Donovan Erskine
5

DC Comics is home to some of the most sought after intellectual properties in all of merchandising. Names like Superman and Batman have become household names thanks to their vast number of adaptations and merchandise. DC Direct, a division of DC Comics specializing specifically in figures and other merchandise, has put out several lines of products based on various DC properties. We got to speak with them about what they had next for fans of the brand.

Greg Burke, our Video Editor caught up with the folks at DC Direct to see their latest project. DC Direct's latest line is based on the hit show Batman the Animated Series. Featuring iconic performances from Kevin Conroy and Mark Hamill, Batman the Animated Series has become one of the most beloved adaptations of the caped crusader.

In the video above, DC Direct showcases some of the figures from the upcoming collection. We can see figures based on the “Christmas with the Joker” storyline, as well as a vampire Batman. Some of the highlights of the video are the cell-shaded figures, along with the “unmasking” feature, where players can swap out the heads of characters for their alter egos.

For more on DC figures and merchandise, be sure to subscribe to the Shacknews and GamerHubTV YouTube channels.

Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. Donovan is currently studying broadcast journalism at Bowie State University with hopes to join the Shacknews team full time after graduation. He is a huge Star Wars nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola