New Batman Animated Series figures from DC Direct Get an exclusive look at the latest line of Batman the Animated Series merchandise from DC Direct.

DC Comics is home to some of the most sought after intellectual properties in all of merchandising. Names like Superman and Batman have become household names thanks to their vast number of adaptations and merchandise. DC Direct, a division of DC Comics specializing specifically in figures and other merchandise, has put out several lines of products based on various DC properties. We got to speak with them about what they had next for fans of the brand.

Greg Burke, our Video Editor caught up with the folks at DC Direct to see their latest project. DC Direct's latest line is based on the hit show Batman the Animated Series. Featuring iconic performances from Kevin Conroy and Mark Hamill, Batman the Animated Series has become one of the most beloved adaptations of the caped crusader.

In the video above, DC Direct showcases some of the figures from the upcoming collection. We can see figures based on the “Christmas with the Joker” storyline, as well as a vampire Batman. Some of the highlights of the video are the cell-shaded figures, along with the “unmasking” feature, where players can swap out the heads of characters for their alter egos.

For more on DC figures and merchandise, be sure to subscribe to the Shacknews and GamerHubTV YouTube channels.