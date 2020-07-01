DC Direct - Statue Collector Showcase We got a look at some sweet collectible statues from DC Direct featuring Batman, his family, and his villains, as well as Superman, Flash, and more.

DC Direct is putting out some incredible collectibles based on new concepts and popular concepts from the DC Universe. Whether you’re a fan of Batman, Joker, Superman, Flash, Oliver Queen, or Black Canary, there’s a wealth of fantastic new and upcoming statues coming out the DC Direct line-up if your shelf space is missing a little something-something. Our very own Greg Miller caught up to the folks at DC Direct to see what they had in store.

A wealth of the featured DC Direct lineup is available now or coming before the end of 2020 via the likes of Sideshow Collectibles, Entertainment Earth, or a number of physical comicbook shops. Among the standouts of the entire line-up are the Batman family and villain multi-piece collection. The family features Batman, Robin (Damien Wayne), Nightwing, Red Hood, and Batgirl while the villains set includes Joker, Harley Quinn, Mr. Freeze, The Penguin, Catwoman, and Deadshot. These sets can be bought separately, but together they form a full and incredible dioramic scene. You can check out the entire showcase in the video below.

Other standouts from the showcase are a sculpt of the classic and popular Superman and Flash race, sharing the two heroes in mid-stride as they determine which hero is faster (we gotta say, it’s Flash). Whoever you’re rooting for it’s an awesome depiction of the scenario with an excellent wealth of detail to it. If you’re looking for something a little more risqué (or perhaps a solid holiday ornament), DC Direct is also releasing a Bombshells Poison Ivy Holiday variant featuring the classic Batman villainess in some holiday cheer featuring a beautiful design, some lovely presents, and event a tasteful little holiday poinsettia.

