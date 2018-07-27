Telltale's Batman may be getting DLC & a bundled 'Shadows Edition'
It would appear that a bundled version of the Batman Telltale series could be coming to PC, Xbox One, PS4, and Nintendo Switch, complete with DLC.
Batman? South Park? Spider-Man? A Zelda spin-off? This week's Shack Chat digs into the rough of licensed games to examine the diamonds that stand out.
We caught up with the voice of Nightwing while at SDCC while he was there to promote the new Teen Titans movie.
Look back at the rich history of the caped crusader with this walk through of his museum at SDCC.
Epix's new Batman universe show explores the origins of Bruce Wayne's butler, Alfred.
We spoke with the creatives and talent behind DC's latest animated feature, Batman Hush.
The long-running voice of the caped crusader weighs on on the differences between performing for TV and video games.
If Superman can fly, why not cars too?
With both Batman and Guardians of the Galaxy finally making a Switch appearance, the big question is what form their arrival will take.
Is it or isn't it at this point, guys?