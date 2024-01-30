Unboxing: PureArts Batman 1:1 scale cowl replica This exclusive edition of the Batman cowl by PureArts is something truly special.

Are you a fan of the old school, classic Batman films? Then boy howdy do we have something you’re going to love. Today, Greg Burke is unboxing and checking out a 1:1 scale replica of Batman’s iconic cowl. This thing comes in a huge box befitting its importance. Take a look at the video below to see how this looks and to see what else comes in the box!

The PureArts Batman cowl replica is a 1:1 remake of Batman’s face covering from the original films. This thing is heavy, but is made out of a vinyl material and provided your head is the right size, you might even be able to put it on and wear it!

Batman’s cowl isn’t the only thing in the box, either. Fans will certainly be pleased with the Gotham Knight statue stand that the cowl sits on too. Also included in the box is a magnetic Batman icon, the Batarang with some rather sharp-looking edges, and a plaque stating the authenticity of the product.

Overall, Greg seems pleased with his purchase, although there were a couple of sore points. Regardless, the whole thing looks incredible once it is set up.