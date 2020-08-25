McFarlane Toys' Batman figure launches new Gold Label Collection Series A new Batman figurine designed by Todd McFarlane himself and a new series of collectibles? Sign us up.

McFarlane Toys has unveiled a brand new Batman figurine, designed by the very Todd McFarlane himself. This new entry into the McFarlane Toys’ coverage of the DC series is sure to be a crowd pleaser, with Batman looking ready to put an end to some super villain crime.

In a reveal video on Facebook, Todd McFarlane gives collectors a first look at his Batman design. One of the things Todd says he loves about Batman is that he has no super powers, so he’s got to prepare himself as if he’s going into battle. To this end, Todd’s Batman figurine features a heap of packs on the utility belt and hip as well as fierce armor on the forearms featuring three rows of shark-like spines.

The new Batman action figure features the black cape and cowl (Todd mentions a navy blue version will be available), two swords for Batman’s back, a base, and collectible art card. In the video, Todd shows off some other bits and pieces including night vision goggles and a batarang.

Measuring in at 7-inches tall, this Batman figurine is bound to be a must-own item for collectors. The figure boasts McFarlane Toys’ Ultra Articulation, which means up to 22 moving parts.

Alongside the reveal of this personally-designed Batman figure, McFarlane Toys is also announcing its McFarlane Gold Label Collection Series. This series features characters from a variety of pop-culture and entertainment brands, with all figures being extremely limited and housed in collectible packaging.

Those that are keen to get their hands on the new Batman figurine will likely want to keep an eye out around mid-October for when pre-orders open. The figure is exclusive to Walmart, as well as some international retailers. The Batman figure is set to release in January 2021 for a retail price of $19.99 USD.

