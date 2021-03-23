Spin Master celebrates 82 years of Batman with new figures and collectibles The toy manufacturer has revealed a slew of new products in celebration of Batman's 82nd anniversary.

Batman, one of the most iconic fictional characters in history, celebrates his 82nd anniversary in 2021. March 30 will mark 82 years since the Batman character first appeared in DC Comics.There’s a lot of ways that DC and the entertainment world will be celebrating, and Spin Master has revealed its plans for the anniversary. Spin Master will release a number of new figures and collectibles based on the Caped Crusader.

Titled the “Bat-Tech Collection,” Spin Master’s new batch of Batman products includes character and vehicle figures. This includes the 12-inch Deluxe Batman figure, which envisions a very futuristic-looking Batman, with a suit colored black and blue. This toy also features retractable wings rather than the traditional cape.

The Bat-Tech Collection also features a number of 4-inch figures of other notable Batman characters. This includes Robin and Nightwing, as well as The Riddler. There’s more 12-inch figures for Batman as well as his arch-nemesis, The Joker. Lastly, fans of the Caped Crusader can check out the 2-in-1 Batmobile, which can be transformed into an aircraft.

Spin Master’s new Bat-Tech Collection will be released in celebration of Batman’s 82nd anniversary. For more, visit the Spin Master website. Stick with us here on Shacknews for the latest news and updates on the world of Batman.