Telltale's Batman may be getting DLC & a bundled 'Shadows Edition' It would appear that a bundled version of the Batman Telltale series could be coming to PC, Xbox One, PS4, and Nintendo Switch, complete with DLC.

Telltale’s Batman was one of the studio’s last major hurrahs before it folded back in 2018. Many games were left in the air, but with the formation of AdHoc Games and the pick-up of various Telltale franchises via the likes of Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment, it would appear Batman is on the slate for another shot in the spotlight. Or at least it did, thanks to a possible recent leak.

On December 12, 2019, Gematsu reported that Batman: The Telltale Series was getting a bundled “Shadow Edition” on PC, PS4, Xbox One, and Switch. This reportedly came from a press release via a now-deleted press release via publisher Athlon games. Though the release was taken down soon after its publishing, it allegedly stated that Telltale’s Batman: Shadow Edition would bundle all chapters of the game together alongside a new DLC which gave the game a monochromatic black, white, and red look, according to Gematsu. The DLC would supposedly also be available by itself for players that already owned the game for $4.99.

Telltale's Batman took an interesting approach to the narrative of the Caped Crusader where his relationships with villains and his decision as Bruce Wayne mattered arguably more than ever.

It’s difficult to say why the press release was deleted. Clearly someone may have jumped the gun on the announcement, but it could also have something to do with licensing issues considering DC is involved, and therefore likely Warner Bros as well. Regardless of the circumstances, it’s clear that a lot of gears are in motion regarding Telltale Games. After all, we recently got confirmation that The Wolf Among Us 2 had been pulled from the ashes under the recently formed AdHoc Games studio with a trailer at The Game Awards 2019. It’s not out of the question that AdHoc could be putting in some work on its other recent Telltale series’ as well.

We at Shacknews certainly enjoyed our time with the Telltale Batman series when it launched. Getting the whole series in one package with some stylistic DLC doesn’t sound like a bad time at all.