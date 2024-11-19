Evening Reading - November 19, 2024

Welcome, Shackers, to the end of another Tuesday. It’s been another fine day of posting and we’re nearly one week out from Black Friday shenanigans. That means we’re also about a week away from wonderful Game of the Year and Shacknews Awards debates. We can’t wait to show you what we have in store, but in the meantime, we hope you’ve enjoyed our regular content. Every fine day of posting must come to an end, however, so get ready for a pipin’ hot Evening Reading to close it down.

pic.twitter.com/4Mjm5pu06x — But for me, it was Tuesday (@Was_Tuesday) November 19, 2024

Where will you be on the day that Bison graces your village?

A dimension beyond horny

LMFAO WHAT PLACE DID I JUST FIND😭 pic.twitter.com/UvR7pLMEaG — wamz🏝️ (@veryhappyrn) November 19, 2024

I bet the fifth “D” stands for di- ahem… Male anatomy.

Shacknews Best Fighting Game 2023 continues to astound

bro im fucking CRYING what is hAPPENING pic.twitter.com/92Z7YT2Xue — SonicFox (@SonicFox) November 20, 2024

But in all the wrong ways, sheesh.

At least the memes are good

I didn’t let that slide pic.twitter.com/QoLSKOw5Va — Nerdy Omni-Man (@nerdyomniman) November 19, 2024

There are a lot of characters on the Mortal Kombat roster that Omni Man probably wouldn’t take sass from, but this one might be the funniest.

Victrix’ new 12-button is looking fresh

Turtle Beach Victrix Pro KO Leverless All Button Fight Stick up for preorder on Amazon ($249.99)

PlayStation/PC https://t.co/volW8gFlVE

Xbox/PC https://t.co/DS6FkMGvjI #ad pic.twitter.com/sQjVdmMwXT — Wario64 (@Wario64) November 20, 2024

This think looks lightweight, versatile, and fun. Very cool and a nice form factor compared to Victrix’s typically heavier duty products.

Dragon Quest good, books… bad?

i like that dq3 has books that make you stoopid pic.twitter.com/KzN45JD6Vv — maddie ★ othatsraspberry (@othatsraspberry) November 19, 2024

I haven’t played it yet, but I’m gonna laugh my butt off if there are books that actually debuff you.

Cartoon Classic West

This is maybe one of my favorite episodes of a cartoon ever. Adam West was so damn good.

And there you have it. That's your Evening Reading for this November 20. We hope you stick with us for the fun ahead.

I know Bubbletron secretly loves the idea of a Metaverse puppet show because it started the valuation with 69. Nice.

Source: Bubbletron

Are you excited for the holidays and Game of the Year. We are. Stay tuned for what we have next and have a good night!