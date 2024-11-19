New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Control 2 will be an action RPG, first game to receive free update in 2025

Remedy Entertainment also confirmed that Control: Ultimate Edition will come to Mac in February.
Donovan Erskine
Donovan Erskine
Remedy Entertainment
4

Remedy Entertainment’s 2024 Capital Markets Day brought updates on multiple projects including Alan Wake 2, Control, and its upcoming sequel. The studio confirmed that Control 2 will move to an action RPG format, with Control’s previously-announced Mac release coming in February.

Remedy made the announcements during its 2024 Capital Markets Day and summarized the news in a post on X. Control 2 being described as an action RPG means it’ll likely look and play a bit different from the original game, which took a more traditional action-adventure approach. Mac owners who’ve been waiting to experience the game can do so when Control: Ultimate Edition releases on February 12th, 2025.

Jesse Faden using her powers against an enemy.

Source: Remedy Entertainment

It was also announced that Control will receive a free update early next year, which will unlock previously-released content for all players. Remedy also provided an update on its latest title, Alan Wake 2. The horror sequel has now sold over 1.8 million units since its 2023 release.

News Editor
News Editor

Donovan is a journalist from Maryland. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge film fanatic and will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
  • Shacknews legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
    reply
    November 19, 2024 7:30 AM

    Donovan Erskine posted a new article, Control 2 will be an action RPG, first game to receive free update in 2025

    • baron calamity legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
      reply
      November 19, 2024 8:02 AM

      Just hope they have a sequence like the Ashtray maze

      https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nudSXUMBEV4

      • node legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury mega
        reply
        November 19, 2024 8:27 AM

        Massive fucking spoiler for anyone who hasn't finished it yet, definitely enjoy that part unspoiled.

      • MatthewPhillips legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
        reply
        November 19, 2024 8:34 AM

        The lead-up to that part of the game gives me an ulcer. Everyone kept telling me "You need to check out the Ashtray maze!!!" and so I kept going to that area over and over again, and not finding my way in.

        It was super frustrating, until I realized I hadn't "unlocked" that part yet and was completely wasting hours of my time trying to get in :/

    • MatthewPhillips legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
      reply
      November 19, 2024 8:29 AM

      Making Control into an RPG (action RPG, but still) sounds like giving me way too much control (or things I need to keep track of). But I loved the original game and I love Remedy, so I am optimistic.

      • Conan legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury ultra mega
        reply
        November 19, 2024 8:31 AM

        I wonder if they mean it like SotN had leveling and character equipment - the first was a metroidvania, so I'd look to other metroidvanias with RPG elements for some idea of what they'll do.

    • grendel legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
      reply
      November 19, 2024 9:01 AM

      the first game was already an action RPG, you had a skill tree that you could assign points to and eventually fill out, you had "spells" like hovering, force throwing, a magic shield, etc. even the gun was kind of like a magic, modding guns with a bit of RNG droprates, and re-exploring existing areas lead to new paths, etc.

