Control 2 will be an action RPG, first game to receive free update in 2025

Remedy Entertainment’s 2024 Capital Markets Day brought updates on multiple projects including Alan Wake 2, Control, and its upcoming sequel. The studio confirmed that Control 2 will move to an action RPG format, with Control’s previously-announced Mac release coming in February.

Remedy made the announcements during its 2024 Capital Markets Day and summarized the news in a post on X. Control 2 being described as an action RPG means it’ll likely look and play a bit different from the original game, which took a more traditional action-adventure approach. Mac owners who’ve been waiting to experience the game can do so when Control: Ultimate Edition releases on February 12th, 2025.



Source: Remedy Entertainment

It was also announced that Control will receive a free update early next year, which will unlock previously-released content for all players. Remedy also provided an update on its latest title, Alan Wake 2. The horror sequel has now sold over 1.8 million units since its 2023 release.