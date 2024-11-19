Pokemon TCG Pocket has reportedly made over $120 million since launch The new Pokemon Trading Card Game app launched in October and has blasted off at the speed of light in popularity.

The Pokemon TCG Pocket app has been out for a little over half a month, and with that has come massive popularity and sales for the digital card trading and battling app. How much? Recent reports suggest that earnings for the game have crossed over $120 million and counting. Simply put, Pokemon TCG Pocket is a gold mine.

The details about Pokemon TCG Pocket’s sales come from data provided by App Magic, as reported by PocketGamer. According to the details, Pokemon TCG Pocket had accrued around $100 million in in-app sales in 17 days since its launch in October. Combined with other earnings, that has put it over $120 million so far. The game is averaging around $6.4 million a day in player transactions since it came out.

Chasing after rare cards is a huge part of the appeal that is leading to Pokemon TCG Pocket's massive sales.

Source: The Pokemon Company

Obviously, this is great news for The Pokemon Company and developer DeNA. The game came out on October 30, 2024 to Android and iOS devices, and while it’s technically a free-to-play game, the grind to get desired cards leads to spending on in-game packs and other purchases to boost players to their perfect deck. It’s also got a massive install base to make that money from, with the app having been downloaded over 30 million times since our last count.

With so much money in the bank, events planned, and no sign of slowing down, it looks like Pokemon TCG Pocket is as fire as everyone expected. As we watch for more updates, stay tuned to the Pokemon TCG Pocket topic for more news and coverage here at Shacknews.