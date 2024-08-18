Pokemon TCG Pocket is releasing this October Pokemon TCG Pocket will be available on iOS and Android devices, with pre-registration now available.

The Pokemon TCG Pocket mobile game has received a release date announcement at this year’s Pokemon World Championships. Fans of the trading card game will be able to get their hands on the digital version of the game in just a couple of months when it launches in October.

On August 18, 2024, the team at Pokemon World Champions revealed that the Pokemon TCG Pocket game will be launching on mobile devices on October 30, 2024. The trailer, which you can see embedded above, showcases the various mechanics of the game including a neat booster pack opening animation, inspecting cards, tracking your collection, and even battling other trainers.

Players that want to get in-on the action should head over to the official Pokemon TCG Pocket website and sign up for the pre-registration. The site notes that this game is being developed by Creatures Inc., the original developers of the Pokemon trading card game, and DeNA Co., Ltd.

There has been a lot of excitement coming out of the Pokemon World Champions and the release date announcement of the Pokemon TCG Pocket is just the latest. Take a look at our Shacknews social media page for a ton of coverage from the event including photos and videos! Keep an eye on our 2024 video game release date calendar for more information about upcoming titles.