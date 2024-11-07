New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Pokemon TCG Pocket has been downloaded over 30 million times

The popularity of Pokemon never ceases to amaze and the latest title has seen millions of downloads since October 30 release date.
Sam Chandler
The Pokemon Company
More than 30 million players all over the world have decided that they absolutely have to catch them all. The Pokemon Company’s latest venture, Pokemon TCG Pocket, has managed to be downloaded 30 million times.

The official Pokemon TCG Pocket social media account took to the internet to alert players of a momentous milestone. As of November 7, 2024, Pokemon TCG Pocket has been downloaded over 30 million times across the globe. The game released on October 30, 2024, which means it hit this figure in a little over a week.

It should come as no surprise that Pokemon TCG Pocket has been as successful as it has been. The franchise continues to be phenomenally popular, with Pokemon games having sold 99 million units on the Nintendo Switch alone. On the mobile front, Pokemon Sleep has amassed over $100 million in revenue, and that’s just about tracking your sleep!

As one of Nintendo’s flagship franchises, the company tends to highlight it in its quarterly earnings report. Stay tuned to Shacknews over the next quarter as we hopefully gain some insight into how Pokemon TCG Pocket has performed financially. You’ll find the information on our NTDOY page.

Guides Editor
Hailing from the land down under, Sam Chandler brings a bit of the southern hemisphere flair to his work. After bouncing round a few universities, securing a bachelor degree, and entering the video game industry, he's found his new family here at Shacknews as a Guides Editor. There's nothing he loves more than crafting a guide that will help someone. If you need help with a guide, or notice something not quite right, you can message him on X: @SamuelChandler 

