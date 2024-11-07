Pokemon games have sold 99 million units on the Nintendo Switch From the Let's Go games to Scarlet and Violet, Pokemon has dominated sales on Nintendo's hybrid console.

Since the launch of the Nintendo Switch in 2017, the Pokemon franchise has released two generations worth of games, remakes, and spin-offs. As the hybrid console nears the end of its life cycle, Nintendo has revealed that the Pokemon series has combined for a staggering 99 million units sold on the Switch.

Nintendo shared the new sales number for the Pokemon franchise in its latest financial earnings report. This includes the Let’s Go games, Sword & Shield, Brilliant Diamond & Shining Pearl, Legends: Arceus, and Scarlet & Violet.



Source: Nintendo

This figure affirms Pokemon as one of Nintendo’s first-party juggernauts, a distinction it’s held since it debuted in the 90s. The latest entries, Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, have sold over 25 million units alone.

The Pokemon franchise isn’t done on the Switch just yet, as Pokemon Legends: Z-A is slated for a 2025 release on the console. After the release of this report, Nintendo announced that its next console will be backwards compatible with Switch games.