New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

Video Game Release Dates 2024Elden Ring strategy guideShacknews Direct: Introducing Bubbletron!Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Video Game Release Dates 2024
Elden Ring strategy guide
Shacknews Direct: Introducing Bubbletron!
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide

Pokemon games have sold 99 million units on the Nintendo Switch

From the Let's Go games to Scarlet and Violet, Pokemon has dominated sales on Nintendo's hybrid console.
Donovan Erskine
Donovan Erskine
Nintendo
1

Since the launch of the Nintendo Switch in 2017, the Pokemon franchise has released two generations worth of games, remakes, and spin-offs. As the hybrid console nears the end of its life cycle, Nintendo has revealed that the Pokemon series has combined for a staggering 99 million units sold on the Switch.

Nintendo shared the new sales number for the Pokemon franchise in its latest financial earnings report. This includes the Let’s Go games, Sword & Shield, Brilliant Diamond & Shining Pearl, Legends: Arceus, and Scarlet & Violet.

A graphic showing the cover arts for mainline Pokemon games on the Switch, and

Source: Nintendo

This figure affirms Pokemon as one of Nintendo’s first-party juggernauts, a distinction it’s held since it debuted in the 90s. The latest entries, Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, have sold over 25 million units alone.

The Pokemon franchise isn’t done on the Switch just yet, as Pokemon Legends: Z-A is slated for a 2025 release on the console. After the release of this report, Nintendo announced that its next console will be backwards compatible with Switch games.

News Editor
News Editor

Donovan is a journalist from Maryland. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge film fanatic and will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola