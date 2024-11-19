Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 November 19, 2024 patch notes Treyarch added support for Legacy XP Tokens in the latest Black Ops 6 patch.

Treyarch has released the latest update for Call of Duty: Black Ops 6. The changes cover Multiplayer, Zombies, and Warzone.

Black Ops 6 November 19, 2024 patch notes



Source: Activision

The following patch notes were shared to the Call of Duty website.

Global

Legacy XP Tokens

Updated Black Ops 6 to support legacy XP token functionality

Gameplay

Improved hitmarker UI to help identify individual shots more easily.

Cosmetics

Addressed an issue where weapon sights would be misaligned with the Weaver Repairman Operator Skin equipped.

Store

Improved the loading of Tracer and Inspect preview videos for weapons.

Multiplayer

Gunsmith

Added several missing langauge translations when swapping attachments.

Scorestreaks

Improved steering in reverse with View-Based vehicle controls.

UI

Addressed an unintentional bug where MWII and MWIII camos could be applied to Black Ops 6 weapons. Camos from previous titles were not designed for Black Ops 6 weapons and attachments and are not supported due to visual inconsistencies.

Addressed an issue where some Perk bags were not displaying when creating loadouts.

Stability

Various stability fixes.

Zombies

GobbleGums

Addressed an issue that allowed GobbleGums to persist indefinitely.

UI

Added additional information for the current saved game in the map selection menu.

Stability

Various stability improvements.

That’s everything in the latest update for Black Ops 6.