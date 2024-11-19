Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 November 19, 2024 patch notes
Treyarch added support for Legacy XP Tokens in the latest Black Ops 6 patch.
Treyarch has released the latest update for Call of Duty: Black Ops 6. The changes cover Multiplayer, Zombies, and Warzone.
Black Ops 6 November 19, 2024 patch notes
The following patch notes were shared to the Call of Duty website.
Global
Legacy XP Tokens
- Updated Black Ops 6 to support legacy XP token functionality
Gameplay
- Improved hitmarker UI to help identify individual shots more easily.
Cosmetics
- Addressed an issue where weapon sights would be misaligned with the Weaver Repairman Operator Skin equipped.
Store
- Improved the loading of Tracer and Inspect preview videos for weapons.
Multiplayer
Gunsmith
- Added several missing langauge translations when swapping attachments.
Scorestreaks
- Improved steering in reverse with View-Based vehicle controls.
UI
- Addressed an unintentional bug where MWII and MWIII camos could be applied to Black Ops 6 weapons. Camos from previous titles were not designed for Black Ops 6 weapons and attachments and are not supported due to visual inconsistencies.
- Addressed an issue where some Perk bags were not displaying when creating loadouts.
Stability
- Various stability fixes.
Zombies
GobbleGums
- Addressed an issue that allowed GobbleGums to persist indefinitely.
UI
- Added additional information for the current saved game in the map selection menu.
Stability
- Various stability improvements.
That’s everything in the latest update for Black Ops 6.
