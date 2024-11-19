New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 November 19, 2024 patch notes

Treyarch added support for Legacy XP Tokens in the latest Black Ops 6 patch.
Donovan Erskine
Activision
Treyarch has released the latest update for Call of Duty: Black Ops 6. The changes cover Multiplayer, Zombies, and Warzone.

Black Ops 6 November 19, 2024 patch notes

The Zombies crew wielding guns

Source: Activision

The following patch notes were shared to the Call of Duty website.

Global

Legacy XP Tokens

  • Updated Black Ops 6 to support legacy XP token functionality

Gameplay

  • Improved hitmarker UI to help identify individual shots more easily.

Cosmetics

  • Addressed an issue where weapon sights would be misaligned with the Weaver Repairman Operator Skin equipped.

Store

  • Improved the loading of Tracer and Inspect preview videos for weapons.

Multiplayer

Gunsmith

  • Added several missing langauge translations when swapping attachments.

Scorestreaks

  • Improved steering in reverse with View-Based vehicle controls.

UI

  • Addressed an unintentional bug where MWII and MWIII camos could be applied to Black Ops 6 weapons. Camos from previous titles were not designed for Black Ops 6 weapons and attachments and are not supported due to visual inconsistencies.
  • Addressed an issue where some Perk bags were not displaying when creating loadouts.

Stability

  • Various stability fixes.

Zombies

GobbleGums

  • Addressed an issue that allowed GobbleGums to persist indefinitely.

UI

  • Added additional information for the current saved game in the map selection menu.

Stability

  • Various stability improvements.

That’s everything in the latest update for Black Ops 6.

