Super Monkey Ball Banana Rumble gets Godzilla, Hatsune Miku, and free 2.0 update next week Plus, Ultimate EX stages await for true Super Monkey Ball experts.

Sega made sure Super Monkey Ball fans ate well earlier this year with Banana Rumble. However, the publisher isn't done with the latest entry in the series just yet. New premium DLCs are planned for the game's big 2.0 update, headlined by legendary monster Godzilla and virtual singer Hatsune Miku. Plus, there are several free additions planned for the next update, including a true challenge for those who completed Banana Rumble's single-player campaign.

Godzilla and Hatsune Miku will be offered as Super Monkey Ball Banana Rumble's latest premium DLC characters. The King of the Monsters will collect trains in lieu of bananas, since Godzilla doesn't really feast on fruit. Hatsune Miku, meanwhile, will feel the rhythm by collecting music notes. These two characters will join other premium DLC characters like Sonic the Hedgehog and Crazy Taxi's Axel. Pricing for the new characters was not revealed.

Those who aren't looking to spend extra money will still have something to look forward to with the Super Monkey Ball Banana Rumble 2.0 update. Super Punchy Brawl will come to Battle Mode, which will have players send opponents flying with a giant boxing glove. Plus, a new stage is being added to the Banana Hunt mode.

Solo players will get some new additions to Adventure Mode. This includes a Banana Bonus option for Time Attack, a No Miss Challenge that gives players only a single life, a Super Speed option for masochists, and a first-person view called Monkey See. Finally, those who somehow got through Adventure Mode and, for some reason, are seeking even harder stages will find what they're looking for with Ultimate EX stages. Yes, these are described as even harder courses than the wildly difficult ones we touched on in both our review and on Shack Together.



Source: Sega

Look for Super Monkey Ball Banana Rumble to receive its 2.0 update on Tuesday, November 26. That's when Godzilla and Hatsune Miku will also be made available for purchase.