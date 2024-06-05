Super Monkey Ball Banana Rumble Sonic character DLC revealed Sonic the Hedgehog, Tails, Knuckles, and Amy will be available as individual characters or as a bundle in the Sega Pass for play in Banana Rumble's various modes.

Super Monkey Ball Banana Rumble is right around the corner at the end of this June, but Sega is sweetening the deal with the reveal of new content. Crossover characters are nothing new in Super Monkey Ball, so maybe it should come as little surprise that Sega and Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio are bringing Sonic the Hedgehog and his friends to Banana Rumble as playable DLC that can be purchased individually or as a pack.

Sega announced the details of the Sonic the Hedgehog DLC for Super Monkey Ball Banana Rumble in a new trailer this week. Officially called the Sega Pass bundle, this collection will retail at $24.99 or can be bundled with the game in the Digital Deluxe Edition for $69.99. It includes Sonic the Hedgehog, Tails, Knuckles, and Amy Rose. If you get them as part of the Sega Pass, you’ll also get two unannounced characters, and a collection of 15 Sega-themed cosmetics to use as you please. You’ll be able to play as Sonic and his friends in Adventure and Battle Modes where banana collectibles will be turned into gold rings for them. You can also buy the characters individually.

Sega and Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio made similar moves with previous Super Monkey Ball games, such as Banana Mania, which even let us play as Hello Kitty or a Sega Dreamcast. It’s good to see Sega continues to bring the crossovers in Super Monkey Ball Banana Rumble, which is shaping up to look like another fantastic entry in the puzzle platforming series.

Super Monkey Ball Banana Rumble comes exclusively to Nintendo Switch on June 25, 2024. As we get closer to the release date, stay tuned for final details such as the last two DLC characters as new info and updates become available.