Hello Kitty revealed as DLC for Super Monkey Ball Banana Mania Sega and Sanrio have teamed up to bring Hello Kitty to Super Monkey Ball Banana Mania as post-launch DLC.

Super Monkey Ball Banana Mania is shaping to be a Sega all-star library of fun featuring the banana-grabbing, ball-rolling classic fun of the series. Sega has already surprised us with the wealth of additions its bringing to the game beyond the classic characters, but it’s hard to say anyone could have expected the announcement of today’s crossover. Hyper popular children’s character Hello Kitty has been revealed as DLC for Super Monkey Ball Banana Mania and will be a playable character across all modes in the game.

Hello Kitty was announced as DLC for Super Monkey Ball Banana Mania on Twitter and in a YouTube trailer on September 1, 2021. According to a press release, Hello Kitty will be coming to the game as post-launch paid DLC. You don’t have to get her if you don’t want, but if you do, she’ll run you $4.99 USD. However, once you have Hello Kitty, you can play as her in the usual arcade mode, adventure mode, party game modes, and more. You can see Hello Kitty in Monkey Ball action just below.

Hello Kitty is just the latest of many to join the Super Monkey Ball Banana Mania roster. Sega had already confirmed the likes of Beat from Jet Set Radio, Sonic the Hedgehog and Tails, Kiryu from Yakuza, and even Morgana from Persona 5, the last of which will also be post-launch DLC. However, those were all Sega classic characters at this point. Hello Kitty is a shocker to say the least and have Sanrio’s ultra-beloved iconic character in this game is just another way it appears Sega is going completely bonkers and all-out on the upcoming collection. That’s not even including the HD brush-ups, collection of Super Monkey Ball 1, 2, and Deluxe, and the return of various party games confirmed for the collection.

Super Monkey Ball Banana Mania is slated for launch in October 2021 on Nintendo Switch, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and PC via Steam. With Hello Kitty on the table as DLC, we’re not even sure what to expect next. Stay tuned for more updates and reveals as we get closer to the launch date!