Play as a Dreamcast or Sega's other consoles in Super Monkey Ball Banana Mania Sega put the Dreamcast, Saturn, and Game Gear inside Monkey Balls as playable... characters in Banana Mania. Yeah.

Super Monkey Ball Banana Mania is set to be an all-star collection of Sega history as characters from both the Monkey Ball series and Sega’s pantheon as a whole come together in a refreshed and polished collection of games. Some picks for inclusion have been a little weird, but the latest reveal may be one of the oddest yet. In honor of the Dreamcast’s US release date on September 9, 1999, Sega has announced Dreamcast, Saturn, and Game Gear consoles… as playable DLC characters in the game.

That is not a mistake. Sega revealed the Dreamcast, Saturn, and Game Gear playable “characters” for Super Monkey Ball Banana Mania on the game’s Twitter on September 9, 2021. Revealed as part of a post-launch DLC pack that will be coming to the game, the Dreamcast, Saturn, and Game Gear consoles will be playable characters in Super Monkey Ball Banana Mania. You can get the Dreamcast thinking as you figure out how to clear each board in the most optimal style possible.

The Dreamcast launched in the US on 9.9.99! Now, 22 years later, the Dreamcast, Saturn, and Game Gear are rolling into the world of Super Monkey Ball Banana Mania! 🕹️#SuperMonkeyBall #BananaMania #Dreamcast #SEGASaturn #GameGear pic.twitter.com/1CKNUHPdjk — Super Monkey Ball (@SuperMonkeyBall) September 9, 2021

Super Monkey Ball never quite made it to a Sega console before. The Dreamcast was discontinued shortly before the first game launched, both in 2001. However, now the Sega consoles have made it to Super Monkey Ball, so that’s kind of a thing.

Sega has been pretty wild with its inclusions of characters in Super Monkey Ball Banana Mania, including the likes of Beat from Jet Set Radio, Sonic the Hedgehog and Tails, Kiryu from Yakuza, Morgana from Persona 5, and even collaborations like Suezo from Monster Rancher and Hello Kitty. It’s a pantheon of cool characters, all on very clean-looking HD remastered versions of Super Monkey Ball 1, Super Monkey Ball 2, and Super Monkey Ball Deluxe.

With Super Monkey Ball Banana Mania coming in October and new reveals coming constantly ahead of the game’s launch, we don’t know what to expect with the console character pack having been revealed. Stay tuned for more news and updates as they become available leading up to the release date.