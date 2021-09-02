Super Monkey Ball Banana Mania crossovers get weirder with Monster Rancher's Suezo Super Monkey Ball Banana Mania has been bringing wild crossovers into its lineup, but Suezo might be the most outlandish yet.

With Super Monkey Ball Banana Mania set to launch in October, Sega has been coming fast and heavy with news about content and characters that will becoming to the game in both its normal roster and DLC. We’ve seen some real surprises among the announcements, but the latest may be one of the most oddball yet. Coming from the Monster Rancher series, living eye stock and mouth Suezo is set to join the Super Monkey Ball Banana Mania roster as post-launch DLC.

Monster Rancher’s Suezo was announced for Super Monkey Ball Banana Mania’s post-launch DLC roster via the game’s YouTube channel on September 2, 2021. A collaboration with IP owner Koei Tecmo, Monster Rancher isn’t a franchise you hear being thrown around so commonly these days, but in the ‘90s, it was out there alongside Pokemon and Digimon with an animated show and quite a few video games to show for it. Suezo has always been one of the staples among the series and though its odd to see it here in Monkey Ball, it’s hard to say it doesn’t belong, given many of Sega’s other announcements for the game.

Sega has been lining up an all-star cast of some of its greatest franchises for representation as playable characters in Super Monkey Ball Banana Mania. It started with Beat from Jet Set Radio, but since then, we’ve seen confirmation of Kiryu from the Yakuza series, Sonic the Hedgehog and Tails, Morgana from Persona 5, and even the recent announcement of a collaboration with Sanrio to bring Hello Kitty to the game. Along with the original cast of AiAi and friends, Suezo will fit right in, but as post-launch DLC, it’ll run you about $5 USD.

Super Monkey Ball Banana Mania is coming in October 2021 and will bring refreshed versions of the original Super Monkey Ball, Super Monkey Ball 2, and Super Monkey Ball Deluxe to Nintendo Switch, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and PC via Steam. Stay tuned as we continue to follow the game for further announcements and reveals.