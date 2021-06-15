Sega announces Super Monkey Ball Banana Mania collection for release in October 2021 Sega's new bundle will bring HD remasters of Super Monkey Ball 1, Super Monkey Ball 2, and Super Monkey Ball Deluxe together this October.

Super Monkey Ball is a beloved rolling arcade game to say the least. It’s a fantastic piece of Sega’s overall empire and has remained prevalent through Sega arcades and platforms outside of Sega throughout the decades since the first game came out in 2001. Sega has had some cool reveals during E3 2021 festivities, but fans of the Super Monkey Ball franchise got a huge treat today. The first three games of the series are being remastered and packed in a collection, Super Monkey Ball Banana Mania, and it’s launching in October 2021 on PC and consoles.

Sega shared the reveal of the Super Monkey Ball Banana Mania collection in a press release on June 14, 2021, alongside an announcement trailer for the game on the Sega YouTube channel. Super Monkey Ball Banana Mania is truly a celebration of the best of the series. It brings HD remasters of the original Super Monkey Ball, Super Monkey Ball 2, and Super Monkey Ball Deluxe together in one package that will launch on Nintendo Switch, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and PC on Steam. It’s set to officially launch on October 5, 2021.

This is fantastic collection to say the least. We’ve seen the Super Monkey Ball games stay alive and kicking in fun arcade games as well as 2019’s (admittedly not so fun) Super Monkey Ball: Banana Blitz HD. However, we’ve not see the series origin spruced and gathered in such an easily reachable form before this. With Sega showing so much love to its classic franchises, such as the anniversary gauntlet of gaming coming to the Sonic the Hedgehog series, it’s great to see another classic like Super Monkey Ball get some tender loving care.

With the Super Monkey Ball Banana Mania collection coming down the pipeline in early October 2021, stay tuned for all the latest on the game right here at Shacknews.