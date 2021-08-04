New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

2021 video game release dates calendarDestiny 2 Complete Strategy GuideShacknews celebrates 25 Years of QuakeCyberpunk 2077 guide and walkthrough
2021 video game release dates calendar
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Shacknews celebrates 25 Years of Quake
Cyberpunk 2077 guide and walkthrough

Super Monkey Ball Banana Mania is getting a crossover character from Jet Set Radio

Jet Set Radio is making its way into Super Monkey Ball as Beat is revealed as an unlockable character in Banana Mania.
TJ Denzer
1

It’s been a long time since we had something cool in the Jet Set Radio franchise. There have been teases here and there, but Sega has mostly been quiet on anything substantial. Meanwhile, Super Monkey Ball Banana Mania is about to bring back some of the best games in the franchise in an updated and polished collection. Why does JSR matter to this? Well, it would appear that in addition to a revitalized version of some of our favorite Monkey Ball goodness, Jet Set Radio character Beat is making a crossover to the game as a playable character.

Sega revealed the Jet Set Radio crossover of Beat over into Super Monkey Ball Banana Mania on the Sega official Twitter on August 4, 2021. It was in its announcement that Sega shared that Jet Set Radio’s Beat would be a character you can unlock through playing the game, not a DLC character. Just work your way through the game and you’ll be able to add Beat to the regular roster of AiAi and friends.

This is a delightful addition to Super Monkey Ball Banana Mania’s upcoming October 2021 release. The game was already slated to bring the first Super Monkey Ball, Super Monkey Ball 2, and Super Monkey Ball Deluxe back in an HD remastered collection. It’s also worth noting that the Sega-Sammy company’s fiscal year-end financial reporting in May 2021 suggested Sega was looking closely at dormant IPs for the possibility of revival, including Crazy Taxi, House of the Dead, and… Jet Set Radio! If anything this gives us greater hope that further along Sega video game aspirations is the possibility of a new or remastered Jet Set Radio game.

Whatever the case, it’s great to see Beat kicking it in Super Monkey Ball Banana Mania as a fun unlockable. With the game coming to Nintendo Switch, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and PC on Steam on October 5, 2021, stay tuned for further fun updates leading up to its release.

News Editor

TJ Denzer is a player with a passion for games that has dominated a lifetime. When he's not handing out beatdowns in the latest fighting games, exploring video game history, or playing through RPGs with his partner, he's searching for new food and drinks in the constant pursuit of good times with good people inside and outside the South Texas area. You can also find him on Twitter @JohnnyChugs.

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola