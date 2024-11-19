Final Fantasy 14 is coming to mobile The massively popular MMO is coming to mobile devices with pre-registration available now.

Final Fantasy 14 has been an incredibly popular game since it first showed up on the scene, and now mobile gamers will get the chance to dive in. It turns out that Final Fantasy 14 is coming to mobile devices, with pre-registration now available.

On November 19, 2024, word hit the internet that Final Fantasy 14 is coming to mobile devices. This game has been licensed by Square Enix and has been developed by Lightspeed Studios and will look to bring the excitement of the MMO to an entirely new audience.

“It has been 11 years since FFXIV 2.0: A Realm Reborn launched, and this new mobile game will be a sister to FFXIV, aiming to recreate the grandeur of the original's story and combat mechanics on mobile devices,” said Final Fantasy 14 Online Producer and Director, Naoki Yoshida. “Non-combat features, such as Disciples of the Land and Hand, will also be faithfully implemented and we look forward to growing alongside the passionate FFXIV community."

The mobile version of FF14 will launch with nine jobs and a variety of playable races with 11 crafting and gathering classes. Players can enjoy being a master fisher, miner, alchemist, and more.

Final Fantasy 14 is set to have a playable demo in China, followed by a global launch. Make sure you visit the official FF14 mobile website to learn more and stay tuned to our Final Fantasy 14 page for the latest news on the series!