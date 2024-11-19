Vehicle manufacturer Stellantis delays electric Ram pickup truck models to 2025 Stellantis' electric Ram pickup was supposed to launch before the end of 2024, but has been pushed to the first half of next year.

This week, vehicle manufacturer Stellantis (formerly Fiat Chrysler) announced that it would be delaying its Ram electric pickup truck to the first half of 2025. The vehicle was supposed to start shipping before the end of 2024, but it looks as though unforeseen problems have caused the manufacturer to rethink that timing, pushing the launch back a few months to ensure quality.

Stellantis CEO Carlos Tavares shared details about the delay of the EV Ram pickup truck in a recent presentation, as shared by CNBC. While Tavares wasn’t entirely forthcoming about the exact details that caused the delay, he did mention that it’s mostly ensuring that when the EV Ram does launch, it will be a quality product:

We are just facing a very significant amount of workload, and we want to be very prudent in the way we validate the products, so we take our time, and we make sure that we manage the peak. We don’t want to rush. ... It’s better to take a few weeks more to validate properly than to rush and then to make mistakes in terms of quality. That’s what we are doing now.

The Stellantis Ram 1500 EV pickup truck was slated to arrive in 2024, but will be pushed back to the first half of 2025.

The 2025 EV Ram pickup truck will be one of the first vehicles produced on Stellantis’ STLA Frame platform for its larger trucks and Jeep SUVs. The Ram will come in two variants: One that is an all-electric version and an extended range option called the “Ramcharger” which will feature both a gas engine and an electric generator. Stellantis isn’t the only group in the EV market facing setbacks. Rivian just reported a miss on its Q3 2024 earnings results, although the company has also partnered with Volkswagon in collaborative EV models that could change its fortune.

Regardless, it looks like one less EV model on the road in 2024. As Stellantis seeks to release its EV Ram in 2025, stay tuned for more updates on the company and its vehicles here at Shacknews.