EVE Vanguard 'Groundbreak' limited-time event announced for December From the end of November into mid-December, EVE Vanguard players will be able to engage in faction-based 9v9 battles.

The developers of EVE Vanguard have announced a limited-time event for players checking out early playtesting in the game. YC126.11.28: Groundbreak is an event that will run from the end of November into mid-December, allowing players to take part in dynamic battlefields and fight for factions for the first time in 9v9 battled. The event will be launching next week and access codes will be going out soon.

CCP Games announced the details of EVE Vanguard’s Groundbreak event in a post this week. From November 28 to December 9, players will be able to access the EVE Vanguard servers and take part in the new limited-time event. Access can be gained via a code from the EVE Vanguard Discord. This event will include the latest updates and features for Vanguard. Players will deploy on a variety of planet types with unique terrain and advantages, engaging in faction-based 9v9 battles in which they will give their service to the various major groups across New Eden in battle. Along the way, players will be able to enjoy a persistent universe where their battles affect a larger conflict in the planetary regions on which they fight.

Prepare. Deploy. Conquer.



YC126.11.28: Groundbreak runs 28 Nov–9 Dec. Choose your allegiance, fight in live insurgencies, and leave your mark in the first full-fledged planetside operation. Your footsteps may be small, but your next shot will topple empires.#EVEVanguard pic.twitter.com/quIqo3OZww — EVE Vanguard (@PlayEVEVanguard) November 19, 2024

EVE Vanguard has been growing for more than a year in early access playtesting at this point, bringing in new maps, expanding weaponry and tools, adding trades and activity like mining contracts to the mix, and fleshing out what you can do in the game, as well as its effects on EVE Online. CCP recently launched a roadmap which has most of what’s planned at the moment for EVE Vanguard’s future, and that includes an eventual launch into Steam Early Access.

For now, however, players can enjoy EVE Vanguard's Groundbreak event across the next few weeks.