Sony reportedly in talks to acquire FromSoftware parent company Kadokawa FromSoftware has numerous critically acclaimed titles under its belt including Bloodborne and the recently released Elden Ring.

Sony appears to be looking to expand its media catalog by acquiring Kadokawa. The company is known for its various media properties, with one of the most easily recognizable being FromSoftware.

On November 19, 2024, Reuters reported that Sony is in talks with Kadokawa to acquire the company. Sources familiar with the situation state that if the talks are successful, the deal could be signed in a matter of weeks.

Kadokawa is a Japanese media conglomerate that acquired FromSoftware back in 2014. The company also has a host of other works across books, anime, film and television. This acquisition would presumably place a lot of these works into Sony’s catalog.

FromSoftware has recently released its Shadow of the Erdtree expansion for Elden Ring. Both expansion and base game received critical acclaim, with high praise from critics and users alike. Elden Ring had managed to sell 25 million units by June 2024, with the expansion clocking in with five million units sold within just three days of its release.

Whether the talks lead to an actual deal between Sony and Kadokawa remains to be seen. In the event Sony does acquire Kadokawa, what this means for the future of FromSoftware games is anyone’s guess, though platform exclusivity is certainly at the forefront of players’ minds. Keep an eye on our Sony page for more on this news as it develops.