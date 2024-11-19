Elon Musk's X adds Twitch to boycott lawsuit The social media company alleges that Twitch was part of a group that conspired to stop advertising on X.

X, the company formerly known as Twitter, is adding livestreaming platform Twitch to a lawsuit filed in August. X is alleging that Twitch, along with several other companies, conspired to stop advertising on the social media platform as a coordinated effort to hurt X’s revenue.

Business Insider reported the addition of Twitch to the X boycott lawsuit today. The August lawsuit was filed against the Global Alliance for Responsible Media, which represents former X advertisers including CVS and Unilever.



Source: X

In the suit, X says that the defendant companies, which now includes Twitch, conspired to "collectively withhold billions of dollars in advertising revenue."

X, formerly known as Twitter, has seen a decrease in advertiser spending over the past couple of years following Elon Musk’s acquisition of the company. It’s something that Musk has talked about publicly on his personal account.