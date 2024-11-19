New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Elon Musk's X adds Twitch to boycott lawsuit

The social media company alleges that Twitch was part of a group that conspired to stop advertising on X.
Donovan Erskine
Donovan Erskine
3

X, the company formerly known as Twitter, is adding livestreaming platform Twitch to a lawsuit filed in August. X is alleging that Twitch, along with several other companies, conspired to stop advertising on the social media platform as a coordinated effort to hurt X’s revenue.

Business Insider reported the addition of Twitch to the X boycott lawsuit today. The August lawsuit was filed against the Global Alliance for Responsible Media, which represents former X advertisers including CVS and Unilever.

The X logo.

Source: X

In the suit, X says that the defendant companies, which now includes Twitch, conspired to "collectively withhold billions of dollars in advertising revenue."

X, formerly known as Twitter, has seen a decrease in advertiser spending over the past couple of years following Elon Musk’s acquisition of the company. It’s something that Musk has talked about publicly on his personal account.

News Editor
News Editor

Donovan is a journalist from Maryland. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge film fanatic and will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
  • Shacknews legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
    reply
    November 19, 2024 11:25 AM

    Donovan Erskine posted a new article, Elon Musk's X adds Twitch to boycott lawsuit

    • jimvolk legacy 10 years mercury mega
      reply
      November 19, 2024 12:04 PM

      This guy is something else. Organized boycotts are perfectly legal. You can't force someone to spend their money with you.

      • jayacheess legacy 10 years
        reply
        November 19, 2024 1:16 PM

        How hasn't this already been thrown out? It's completely insane that anyone would be required to spend money to defend themselves against something so clearly ludicrous.

