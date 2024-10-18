New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Shack Together 036 - Silent Hill 2, Metaphor ReFantazio, Xbox Partner Showcase, feat. TJ Denzer

New tagline etched in stone, folks
Joe Stasio
2

Welcome to another exciting episode of Shack Together! Host Asif Khan and co-ghost John Benyamine are joined by myself Joe Stasio and special guest TJ Denzer for a lively discussion on the latest in gaming news and reviews. Our main segment, "UFO Shifty," challenges the team's ability to distinguish between real and fake names.

Our jam-packed Story Time segment covers a wide range of topics, including the 1st-party release of Shackpets Version 2, the announcements that came as a result of Xbox’s Partner Showcase, the pre-order launch of Analogue 3D, impressive sales figures for Metaphor ReFantazio and Silent Hill 2, and exciting previews of upcoming titles like S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chernobyl and Phantom Blade Zero. We also discuss the announcement of Summer Eternal, a spiritual successor to Disco Elysium, and share impressions of various game updates and demos. That about does it for today's show! Thanks as always for listening and enjoy!

Articles mentioned in this episode

Don't forget to subscribe on your favorite podcast app and join us every Friday for more episodes of Shack Together. Enjoy!

Producer
Front-end dev, musician and audio engineer. I talk games, games industry as producer on Shack Together. Not funny or smart.

