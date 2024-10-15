Life is Strange: Double Exposure puts Max Caulfield back in focus

The Life is Strange series has seen numerous installments since the first game released nearly a decade ago, but the newest entry is going back to where it all started: Max Caulfield. Life is Strange: Double Exposure follows an older Max as she deals with a new tragedy while still recovering from the events in Arcadia Bay.

A supernatural murder mystery



Source: Square Enix

Life is Strange: Double Exposure finds Max Caulfield on a new campus: Caledon University, where she serves as a photographer-in-residence. After the murder of her friend, Safi, Max sets out to not only solve the murder, but prevent it from ever happening.

Life is Strange: Double Exposure retains the supernatural element of the original game, but with a new twist. Instead of manipulating the flow of time to alter events, Max can now access a parallel timeline, where Safi is still alive.

This timeline-hopping is a core gameplay mechanic. Max can walk through both worlds simultaneously, observing NPCs and interacting with them, piecing together information about Safi’s murder and when her killer might strike next. The Pulse ability can be activated anywhere at any time, and offers an instant glimpse into the parallel universe. The Shift power allows Max to fully enter the alternate timeline. As I explored the world and searched for clues, I frequently used Pulse to glean extra information.

After the storm



Source: Square Enix

Max Caulfield is still a devoted photographer, and LiS: Double Exposure presents many opportunities to snap pictures of characters and notable things. These can then be uploaded to an in-game social media feed, which includes several of the game’s core characters. There are also a few names and faces from the original Life is Strange, which was a delight to see.

This element is representative of an overall reverence for the original Life is Strange game that Don’t Nod released in 2015. It’s clear that Deck Nine holds that story in high regard, and there are essentially non narrative compromises in revisiting this world. Max Caulfield feels authentically herself, and every reference to the original game exists to drive the new plot forward.

While there isn’t any way to transfer your save file and decisions from the original Life is Strange to Double Exposure, a conversation in Chapter One lets players choose the fate of Arcadia Bay, essentially deciding what their canon ending to the first game was. This choice has rather significant ramifications for Max and her motivations in Double Exposure.

Fast-forward



Source: Square Enix

I was hesitant when it was revealed that the new Life is Strange game would bring back Max Caulfield. That original story remains the series’ best, and I wasn’t sure how Deck Nine would follow it up. After playing through the first two chapters of Life is Strange: Double Exposure, it’s clear that the developers are carefully building on the original game, while crafting a story that’s tense and compelling in its own twisted way.