Shackpets version 2.0.0 adds Cuteness Wars, revamped Vote Screen, and quality of life improvements
The biggest update to the Shackpets app since launch is live now.
Shackpets, the first official Shacknews app, is receiving its biggest update since the app launched in November 2021. Check out the latest in our version 2.0.0 patch notes.
Shackpets version 2.0.0 is available now on Apple App Store and Google Play Store.
Here are some of the major updates coming to Shackpets today:
- Redesigned login experience that incorporates Google and Apple
- New tutorial flow for improved onboarding on login
- Easier to upload pet pictures
- Vote Screen redesigned to avoid image cropping
- Cutenews Wars: 3v3 picture battle added for challenging Buddies
- New internal pet leaderboard with intraday point updates
- Improved messaging for rejected image uploads
- Redesigned menus
Those are the highlights of today's update. Existing Shackpets users are able to bring all of their pictures over to version 2.0.0 by linking their Shacknews.com accounts.
We expect there to be some bugs today, which is why we are soft relaunching the app. Please let us know if you have any questions or comments below or join our Shacknews Community Discord.
