Shackpets version 2.0.0 adds Cuteness Wars, revamped Vote Screen, and quality of life improvements

Shackpets, the first official Shacknews app, is receiving its biggest update since the app launched in November 2021. Check out the latest in our version 2.0.0 patch notes.

Shackpets version 2.0.0 is available now on Apple App Store and Google Play Store.

Here are some of the major updates coming to Shackpets today:

Redesigned login experience that incorporates Google and Apple

New tutorial flow for improved onboarding on login

Easier to upload pet pictures

Vote Screen redesigned to avoid image cropping

Cutenews Wars: 3v3 picture battle added for challenging Buddies

New internal pet leaderboard with intraday point updates

Improved messaging for rejected image uploads

Redesigned menus

Those are the highlights of today's update. Existing Shackpets users are able to bring all of their pictures over to version 2.0.0 by linking their Shacknews.com accounts.

We expect there to be some bugs today, which is why we are soft relaunching the app. Please let us know if you have any questions or comments below or join our Shacknews Community Discord.