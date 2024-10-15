New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Shackpets version 2.0.0 adds Cuteness Wars, revamped Vote Screen, and quality of life improvements

The biggest update to the Shackpets app since launch is live now.
Asif Khan
Asif Khan
Shackpets, the first official Shacknews app, is receiving its biggest update since the app launched in November 2021. Check out the latest in our version 2.0.0 patch notes.

Screenshot of the new Shackpets App Store listing.

Shackpets version 2.0.0 is available now on Apple App Store and Google Play Store.

Here are some of the major updates coming to Shackpets today:

  • Redesigned login experience that incorporates Google and Apple
  • New tutorial flow for improved onboarding on login
  • Easier to upload pet pictures
  • Vote Screen redesigned to avoid image cropping
  • Cutenews Wars: 3v3 picture battle added for challenging Buddies
  • New internal pet leaderboard with intraday point updates
  • Improved messaging for rejected image uploads
  • Redesigned menus
Shackpets Cuteness Wars Tutorial

Those are the highlights of today's update. Existing Shackpets users are able to bring all of their pictures over to version 2.0.0 by linking their Shacknews.com accounts.

Screenshot of Shackpets app confirming data transfer.

We expect there to be some bugs today, which is why we are soft relaunching the app. Please let us know if you have any questions or comments below or join our Shacknews Community Discord.

Asif Khan is the CEO, EIC, and majority shareholder of Shacknews. He began his career in video game journalism as a freelancer in 2001 for Tendobox.com. Asif is a CPA and was formerly an investment adviser representative. After much success in his own personal investments, he retired from his day job in financial services and is currently focused on new private investments. His favorite PC game of all time is Duke Nukem 3D, and he is an unapologetic fan of most things Nintendo. Asif first frequented the Shack when it was sCary's Shugashack to find all things Quake. When he is not immersed in investments or gaming he is a purveyor of fine electronic music. Asif also has an irrational love of Cleveland sports.

