Hades 2 Olympic Update patch notes bring Mount Olympus biome Also arriving are new characters, animal familiars, weapons, and dialogue as the story expands.

With Hades 2 continuing to chug along through early access, Supergiant Games has prepared a supergiant update for the game this week in the form of the Olympic Update. True to its namesake, this update brings the area of Mount Olympus, cloudy kingdom of the gods, as a new biome in Hades 2.

Hades 2 Olympic Update patch notes

Supergiant Games rolled out the Olympic Update for Hades 2 in early access on PC alongside its accompanying patch notes. The headliner of this one is obviously Mount Olympus. Things are not quite right up there and it’s up to you to venture into the lands of the gods to see what’s going on. Along the way, you’ll run into two new characters, two animal familiars, a new weapon, and expanded story through a wealth of new dialogue. Read on to see the highlights in this latest update:

New Region: Can you reach Olympus, the mountain of the gods? And if so... can you save it?

New Weapon: Wield the otherworldly might of Xinth, the Black Coat — last of the Nocturnal Arms

New Characters: Track down two new allies on their home turf and earn their favor

New Familiars: You now can bond with two new animal companions... once you find them!

Crossroads Renewal: Unlock dozens of new cosmetic items to liven up the Crossroads your way

Expanded Story: Discover hours of new dialogue, as the plot thickens once you reach the new Region

World Map: Look for this new presentation when moving from one Region of the world to another

Mac Support: The game now runs natively on Macs on Apple M1 or later

In particular, this update is said to offer over 2,500 additional lines of dialogue, making for a more fleshed out story and adventure, but it’s worth noting that even in early access Hades 2 is a head turner of a roguelike adventure. Be sure to read the full notes and stay tuned to our Hades 2 topic for further updates.