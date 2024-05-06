Hades 2 is shaping up to be an enchanting sequel

Hades 2 is the first sequel developed by Supergiant Games as the studio looks to iterate on its most beloved title. Moving the story forward while shifting the focus to a new protagonist, Hades 2 is aiming to iterate on the systems and world laid out in its predecessor. After taking its Early Access version for a spin, it looks like Supergiant is going to be able to do just that.

Straight outta Hades



Source: Supergiant Games

Hades 2 follows Melinoë, the Princess of the Underworld and sister of the first game’s protagonist, Zagreus. Following the events of Hades, the Titan of Time, Chronos, has escaped his imprisonment and is seeking to destroy the Gods of Olympus. The fate of Olympus rests on Melinoë’s shoulders as she embarks on a literal race against time to stop the bloodthirsty titan and save the Gods.

We learn more about Melinoë and her connection to the universe during conversations with Gods, Demigods, and flashbacks that happen in between runs. Just like in Hades, Hades 2 interpolates classic Greek mythology to tell a unique story that remains faithful to its rich source material.

Time trial



Source: Supergiant Games

Hades 2 retains the isometric roguelike format of its predecessor, with Melinoë dashing through a variety of stages as she collects perks, upgrades, and currency. There’s increasingly valuable loot to earn as you progress through a run but death, under any circumstance, means the end.

The enemies in Hades 2 test your ability to quickly execute. Melinoë is equipped with standard attacks, specials, and a snare ability, all of which can be charged to deal extra damage and/or trigger bonus effects. Her abilities are altered through the equipment of new weapons.



Source: Supergiant Games

Combat in Hades forces you to deploy your full suite of abilities and rewards you for recognizing and adapting to enemy attack patterns. For example, one enemy type is a banshee-like creature that attempts to quickly close the distance and damage Melinoë with a close-range sound attack. They’re too fast to outrun, but using a snare prevents them from getting close, allowing you to pick them off with your ranged attack of choice.

After clearing a stage, you can choose between two paths forward, each offering a different reward for completion. These rewards are usually resources, currency, or upgrades. It adds another level of strategy on top of the combat itself, as you’re constantly managing resources to prioritize specific upgrades and unlocks.

Godsend



Source: Supergiant Games

The first Hades will go down as one of the decade’s best games, and Hades 2 feels like its on the path to fill in those massive footsteps. The Early Access release features a solid well of content to dig into for those who choose to buy it before the official launch. According to developer Supergiant, the game will remain in Early Access until the end of the year at the very least. Until then, the studio plans to supply the game with content updates and fixes as it receives feedback from players.