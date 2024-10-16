Analogue 3D pre-orders start October 21 The 4K console is compatible with every N64 cartridge.

The company behind the Analogue Pocket has provided new details on its next system, the Analogue 3D. Designed to play Nintendo 64 games in high resolution, the system sports a slew of modern features. It’s been in the works for some time, but pre-orders are finally opening next week.

The Analogue 3D was revealed back in October 2023, but the manufacturer provided new details in today’s announcement. “Analogue 3D is the world's first 100% compatible with every original N64 game ever made,” the company wrote on X. It was also confirmed that the Analogue 3D will be region-free and support Bluetooth LE and dual-band Wifi.



Source: Analogue

Analogue also produces the Pocket, a handheld system that plays Game Boy games.

Pre-orders for the Analogue 3D will begin on October 21, 2024, at 8 a.m. PT on its official website. It’s priced at $249.99 USD and comes in black and white color options.