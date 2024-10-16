New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Analogue 3D pre-orders start October 21

The 4K console is compatible with every N64 cartridge.
Donovan Erskine
Analogue
3

The company behind the Analogue Pocket has provided new details on its next system, the Analogue 3D. Designed to play Nintendo 64 games in high resolution, the system sports a slew of modern features. It’s been in the works for some time, but pre-orders are finally opening next week.

The Analogue 3D was revealed back in October 2023, but the manufacturer provided new details in today’s announcement. “Analogue 3D is the world's first 100% compatible with every original N64 game ever made,” the company wrote on X. It was also confirmed that the Analogue 3D will be region-free and support Bluetooth LE and dual-band Wifi.

The Analogue 3D, surrounded by controllers and cartridges.

Source: Analogue

Analogue also produces the Pocket, a handheld system that plays Game Boy games.

Pre-orders for the Analogue 3D will begin on October 21, 2024, at 8 a.m. PT on its official website. It’s priced at $249.99 USD and comes in black and white color options.

News Editor
Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Scream nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

