Analogue 3D announced with 4K support for N64 games The creators of the Analogue Pocket will next tackle the Nintendo 64.

The Analogue Pockets has been on the market for multiple years now and has been applauded for providing a more modern way to access beloved Game Boy titles in a similar form factor. Now, the company behind it has set its eyes on another iconic console from Nintendo’s history. The Analogue 3D is a Nintendo 64-adjacent console that will be capable of playing games in 4K resolution.

Analogue announced the Analogue 3D in a post on its website. The post includes a partial look at the black console and its wireless controller. It also gives us a list of notable specs for the system. The Analogue 3D is described as a “reimagining of the N64” and will include 4K resolution support (with the option for original display modes), Wireless Bluetooth and 2.4g, and 4 original-style controller ports. As with its other products, Analogue provides the disclaimer that the system does not feature any emulation.



Source: Analogue

The Nintendo 64 was first released back in 1996 and marked a massive paradigm shift for not only Nintendo, but the video games industry as a whole. Nintendo has kept several of its most beloved titles alive through ports, but the Analogue 3D’s 4K support will allow these titles to look better than ever.

The Analogue 3D will be released in 2024. It’ll be interesting to see what Analogue’s supply is looking like in relation to demand upon release. The Analogue Pocket (which came out two years ago) is notoriously hard to buy, with the recent translucent models selling out minutes within going on sale. Regardless, be sure to bookmark our newly created Analogue 3D topic page for future updates on the new gaming device.