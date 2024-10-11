New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Former Disco Elysium writers & developers form Summer Eternal, teasing new RPG

Key staff of Disco Elysium's development have come together to make an RPG 'with complexity and ambition to rival our wretched and wonderful world.'
TJ Denzer
Image via Summer Eternal
1

A number of key players from the development and writing of Disco Elysium have announced an “artist collective” known as Summer Eternal. While several groups have popped up in the wake of Disco Elysium studio ZA/UM falling apart due to legal issues, this one is the first that explicitly features writers and artists from the original project. What’s more, the group has plans to begin a crowdfunded RPG that will act as a sort of spiritual successor to Disco Elysium.

Summer Eternal announced itself with a new website detailing its upcoming plans this week. The group features the following contributors to the original Disco Elysium:

  • Argo Tuulik, writer on Disco Elysium as well as its canceled sequel and expansion
  • Olga Moskvina, writer on Disco Elysium
  • Lenval Brown, narrator on The Final Cut
  • Dora Klindžić, writer on Disco's canceled expansion
  • Anastasia Ivanova, former ZA/UM concept artist
  • Michael Oswell, former ZA/UM graphic designer

The mission statement of Summer Eternal calls out the corporate and executive mismanagement that saw Studio ZA/UM go through a litany of legal troubles. Ultimately, it claims the group formed Summer Eternal to begin work on a new, high-quality project:

It sounds exciting to say the least, and Summer Eternal mentions that a crowd-funding campaign will be coming soon to support its project.

As we wait to learn more about what Summer Eternal is planning, stay tuned to Shacknews for further updates and coverage. You can also follow the group on Twitter and Instagram.

Senior News Editor
TJ Denzer is a player and writer with a passion for games that has dominated a lifetime. He found his way to the Shacknews roster in late 2019 and has worked his way to Senior News Editor since. Between news coverage, he also aides notably in livestream projects like the indie game-focused Indie-licious, the Shacknews Stimulus Games, and the Shacknews Dump. You can reach him at tj.denzer@shacknews.com and also find him on Twitter @JohnnyChugs.

