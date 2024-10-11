Former Disco Elysium writers & developers form Summer Eternal, teasing new RPG Key staff of Disco Elysium's development have come together to make an RPG 'with complexity and ambition to rival our wretched and wonderful world.'

A number of key players from the development and writing of Disco Elysium have announced an “artist collective” known as Summer Eternal. While several groups have popped up in the wake of Disco Elysium studio ZA/UM falling apart due to legal issues, this one is the first that explicitly features writers and artists from the original project. What’s more, the group has plans to begin a crowdfunded RPG that will act as a sort of spiritual successor to Disco Elysium.

Summer Eternal announced itself with a new website detailing its upcoming plans this week. The group features the following contributors to the original Disco Elysium:

Argo Tuulik, writer on Disco Elysium as well as its canceled sequel and expansion

Olga Moskvina, writer on Disco Elysium

Lenval Brown, narrator on The Final Cut

Dora Klindžić, writer on Disco's canceled expansion

Anastasia Ivanova, former ZA/UM concept artist

Michael Oswell, former ZA/UM graphic designer

I'm here to make good on the promise we made. This time we will stay by your side.https://t.co/VTkYyG2dSD — Argo Tuulik (@mixedmartialarx) October 11, 2024

The mission statement of Summer Eternal calls out the corporate and executive mismanagement that saw Studio ZA/UM go through a litany of legal troubles. Ultimately, it claims the group formed Summer Eternal to begin work on a new, high-quality project:

There we will be able to embark on that treacherous road of building a cultural megaproject, a Role Playing Game with complexity and ambition worthy to rival our wretched and wonderful world.

It sounds exciting to say the least, and Summer Eternal mentions that a crowd-funding campaign will be coming soon to support its project.

As we wait to learn more about what Summer Eternal is planning, stay tuned to Shacknews for further updates and coverage. You can also follow the group on Twitter and Instagram.