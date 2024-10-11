New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Metaphor: ReFantazio sells one million copies on launch day

Sega announced that the Persona team's new IP is its fastest-selling game yet.
Donovan Erskine
SEGA
1

Today marks the release of Metaphor: ReFantazio, a new game from the team behind the Persona series. After receiving rave reviews, fans of ATLUS flocked to the new RPG. Publisher SEGA has announced that Metaphor: ReFantazio has sold one million units on its first day of release.

SEGA made a post on X to announce the sales milestone for Metaphor: ReFantazio. The post includes a graphic featuring Gallica, the fairy companion to Metaphor’s protagonist.

Art of Gallica with the text "1 million copies sold."

Source: SEGA

This makes Metaphor: ReFantazio ATLUS’ fastest-selling game ever. It breaks the record set by Persona 3 Reload earlier this year, which sold a million copies in its first week.

Metaphor: ReFantazio is one of the highest-reviewed games on Shacknews this year. For more updates on the massive JRPG, bookmark our Metaphor: ReFantaizo topic page.

