Tesla autonomous 20-person Robovan unveiled at We, Robot event The We, Robot event revealed the robotaxi called Cybercab as well as a 20-person Robovan.

The We, Robot robotaxi event kicked off with CEO Elon Musk revealing the Cybercab before unveiling the next product, the Robovan. This self-driving bus is designed to comfortably fit 20 passengers.



Source: Tesla

The We, Robot event had more reveals than just the standard Cybercab. Tesla also revealed a 20-person Robovan. This bus product features a mirrored internal design, with half the passengers facing in the direction of travel and the other half facing backwards.

There was more news out of the We, Robot event, including a greater look at Tesla’s AI robot, the Optimus, which walked out and stood around moving their hands and arms. Tesla also announced that it is targeting a price point of less than $30,000 for its Cybercab. Take a look at the Shacknews Tesla page for more information about the company and the event.