Tesla autonomous 20-person Robovan unveiled at We, Robot event

The We, Robot event revealed the robotaxi called Cybercab as well as a 20-person Robovan.
Sam Chandler
Tesla
1

The We, Robot robotaxi event kicked off with CEO Elon Musk revealing the Cybercab before unveiling the next product, the Robovan. This self-driving bus is designed to comfortably fit 20 passengers.

A look inside the Robovan showing white seats and TVs

Source: Tesla

The We, Robot event had more reveals than just the standard Cybercab. Tesla also revealed a 20-person Robovan. This bus product features a mirrored internal design, with half the passengers facing in the direction of travel and the other half facing backwards.

There was more news out of the We, Robot event, including a greater look at Tesla’s AI robot, the Optimus, which walked out and stood around moving their hands and arms. Tesla also announced that it is targeting a price point of less than $30,000 for its Cybercab. Take a look at the Shacknews Tesla page for more information about the company and the event.

Guides Editor
Guides Editor

Hailing from the land down under, Sam Chandler brings a bit of the southern hemisphere flair to his work. After bouncing round a few universities, securing a bachelor degree, and entering the video game industry, he's found his new family here at Shacknews as a Guides Editor. There's nothing he loves more than crafting a guide that will help someone. If you need help with a guide, or notice something not quite right, you can message him on X: @SamuelChandler 

