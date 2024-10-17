Silent Hill 2 remake sells over 1 million units in first week Fans flocked to Bloober Team's remake following high praise leading up to release.

Konami and Bloober Team’s Silent Hill 2 remake is now out in the wild, and a week after its release, it appears to be doing quite well in sales. Konami and Bloober Team have announced that Silent Hill 2 has crossed over 1 million units sold in the first week of its release.

Konami shared Silent Hill 2’s successful first week in a recent press release, as shared by gaming social media Wario64. Having released on PC and PlayStation 5 on October 8, 2024, Silent Hill 2’s sales mark solid success for the game right out of the gate. It took the original Silent Hill 2 around a month to hit a million, as reported by IGN. While Konami gave developing duties to Bloober Team, it’s worth noting that original Team Silent members including composer Akira Yamaoka and concept artist Masahiro Ito were also involved.

Konami and Bloober Team thanked fans for helping Silent Hill 2 sell 1 million units in its first week.

Source: Konami Digital Entertainment

Leading up to its release, Silent Hill 2 received high praise from numerous critics, including here at Shacknews. We enjoyed its thick atmosphere, improved characters, and revamped combat, and we weren’t alone as the game currently holds an 86 overall critic rating on Metacritic with User Score weighing in at 9.4 out of 10.

With such a great start to its release, Silent Hill 2 looks like a solid choice for this Halloween season. Stay tuned for more updates on Konami and Silent Hill as they drop, right here at Shacknews.