New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

Video Game Release Dates 2024Elden Ring strategy guideShacknews Direct: Introducing Bubbletron!Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Video Game Release Dates 2024
Elden Ring strategy guide
Shacknews Direct: Introducing Bubbletron!
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide

Silent Hill 2 remake sells over 1 million units in first week

Fans flocked to Bloober Team's remake following high praise leading up to release.
TJ Denzer
TJ Denzer
Image via Konami Digital Entertainment
1

Konami and Bloober Team’s Silent Hill 2 remake is now out in the wild, and a week after its release, it appears to be doing quite well in sales. Konami and Bloober Team have announced that Silent Hill 2 has crossed over 1 million units sold in the first week of its release.

Konami shared Silent Hill 2’s successful first week in a recent press release, as shared by gaming social media Wario64. Having released on PC and PlayStation 5 on October 8, 2024, Silent Hill 2’s sales mark solid success for the game right out of the gate. It took the original Silent Hill 2 around a month to hit a million, as reported by IGN. While Konami gave developing duties to Bloober Team, it’s worth noting that original Team Silent members including composer Akira Yamaoka and concept artist Masahiro Ito were also involved.

Bloober Team and Konami's thank you graphic to fans for Silent Hill 2's sales.
Konami and Bloober Team thanked fans for helping Silent Hill 2 sell 1 million units in its first week.
Source: Konami Digital Entertainment

Leading up to its release, Silent Hill 2 received high praise from numerous critics, including here at Shacknews. We enjoyed its thick atmosphere, improved characters, and revamped combat, and we weren’t alone as the game currently holds an 86 overall critic rating on Metacritic with User Score weighing in at 9.4 out of 10.

With such a great start to its release, Silent Hill 2 looks like a solid choice for this Halloween season. Stay tuned for more updates on Konami and Silent Hill as they drop, right here at Shacknews.

Senior News Editor
Senior News Editor

TJ Denzer is a player and writer with a passion for games that has dominated a lifetime. He found his way to the Shacknews roster in late 2019 and has worked his way to Senior News Editor since. Between news coverage, he also aides notably in livestream projects like the indie game-focused Indie-licious, the Shacknews Stimulus Games, and the Shacknews Dump. You can reach him at tj.denzer@shacknews.com and also find him on Twitter @JohnnyChugs.

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola