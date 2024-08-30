Shack Together 029 - Star Wars Outlaws, Nintendo Direct Recap, feat. Bill Lavoy

Welcome to another episode of Shack Together! Today, we kick off with our host Asif Khan, you’ll-have-to-tune-in-to-find-out John Benyamine, myself Joe Stasio, and managing editor Bill Lavoy. We're eager to hear Bill's thoughts on the much-anticipated Star Wars Outlaws and whether Ubisoft delivered on their ambitious vision.

Our main segment features a game called "Star Wars or Farce Lore," where our hosts test their knowledge of Star Wars characters and lore. How well do you know the peripheral characters who linger in the cantina and pose idle threats?

In our "Story Time" segment, we cover exciting news and reviews from the gaming industry. From the reopening of GameStop's retro locations to the remastering of classics like Croc: Legend of the Gobbos, we dive into the latest happenings. We wrap things up with a recap of the recent Nintendo Direct before signing off and wishing you a wonderful weekend. Thanks as always for listening and enjoy!

Articles mentioned in this episode



Don't forget to subscribe on your favorite podcast app and join us every Friday for more episodes of Shack Together. Enjoy!

Follow Shack Together