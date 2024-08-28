Croc Legend of the Gobbos remaster announced under relaunched Argonaut Games Argonaut Games has become active again after being liquidated in 2004, and it's getting back in the saddle with one of its most prized IPs to start.

Argonaut Games, which was shut down in 2004 and hasn’t existed in any capacity since 2007, is back, and it’s bringing a Croc remaster with it. This week, the studio announced its relaunch after a nearly 20-year hiatus, and its first order of business is to launch a remaster of Croc Legend of the Gobbos on PC and consoles.

Argonaut Games confirmed its relaunch and the remaster of Croc in a press release and teaser trailer on YouTube. Argonaut Games Co-CEO Gary Sheinweld was a veteran of the original incarnation of the studio and was thrilled to be able to bring Argonaut back to life:

I worked closely with Jez on the design and production of Starglider, Argonaut’s first big hit back in 1986, so to take up the mantle of relaunching Argonaut Games nearly four decades later brings me full circle, and we have further exciting announcements in the pipeline in the coming months.

Fellow Co-CEO Mike Arkin was also excited, not just about Argonaut’s relaunch, but about making Croc Legend of the Gobbos its first major project:

We wanted to honor the original game's legacy while introducing it to a new audience. The HD remaster allows us to do just that. It’s been a labor of love for our team, and we can’t wait to share it with players on all the current consoles and PC later this year.

The teaser trailer for the Croc Legend of the Gobbos remaster didn’t give dates or platforms, but it looks like we’ll be looking for both before the end of 2024. Fans of the series have been pining for something new for years, so stay tuned to the Croc Series tag for more updates and coverage of the game here at Shacknews.