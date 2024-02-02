Evening Reading - February 2, 2024

Greetings, Shacknews. It's already February? Let's usher it in with a fresh round of news, memes, and entertainment. This is the Friday edition of Evening Reading.
In case you missed it at Shacknews:
- Under Night In-Birth 2 Sys:Celes review: Grand finale of the Hollow Night
- Jim Carrey to return as Doctor Eggman in Sonic the Hedgehog 3
- AI lobbying in US government increased by about 185% in 2023
- Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth has sold 1 million units since launch
- Dungeons of Hinterberg Project Director on inspirations & inception
- Life by You early access release delayed to June 2024
- Snorble developers on building a robotic learning companion for kids
- Joe Tirado on LXIG's continued efforts for Latinos in games
- Satisfactory will hit Version 1.0 in 2024 with a pre-launch closed beta planned
- Marvel Snap's February 2024 season unleashes The Black Order
- Abacus Brands on making educational books & AR experiences
- Shack Chat: What was your favorite game from the January 2024 PlayStation State of Play?
And, because it's the weekend, go find yourself something to play!
- Weekend Console Download Deals for Feb. 2: Xbox Lunar New Year Sale
- Weekend PC Download Deals for Feb. 2: Sonic sale speeds onto Steam
Around the Gaming Horn
Here's some rapid-fire news to wrap up your week.
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 and Warzone have kicked off their next season. Take a look at the new map, Fortune's Keep.
Feel like picking up a drill and trying out Pepper Grinder? A new demo is out now! Try it out and then go back and read our hands-on preview from last summer.
The #FFXIV Free Login Campaign is back! 🥳— FINAL FANTASY XIV (@FF_XIV_EN) February 1, 2024
From today until Feb. 21, eligible players will be able to play free for up to 4 DAYS!
If you or any of your friends have been on a break, be sure to catch up on the latest patch! 🏃 https://t.co/OM7VyddusE pic.twitter.com/saARLAy16Q
Want to know what you've been missing with Final Fantasy 14 Online? Come try it out for four days.
And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!
Today in Bubbletron
Be sure to play Bubbletron today!
Remembering Carl Weathers
Carl Weathers will always be a legend. An extraordinary athlete, a fantastic actor, and a great person. We couldn’t have made Predator without him. And we certainly wouldn’t have had such a wonderful time making it. pic.twitter.com/q4CWVVeyTK— Arnold (@Schwarzenegger) February 2, 2024
Hear it from his Predator co-star Arnold Schwarzenegger.
Dress for the fight you're looking for
Rep your main in style!— Street Fighter (@StreetFighter) February 2, 2024
Get these new oversized print tees now from @nerdsclothing.
🌆 https://t.co/kwN8niylaC pic.twitter.com/2BqNr2AL7o
NERDS Clothing is a fabulous line and their shirts don't miss. I'm excited for these Street Fighter 6 designs.
But if you're more of a wrestling fan like me...
The Icon becomes The Street Fighter! It’s Sting V.S. JP in the new AEW x Street Fighter 6 shirt! This @CapcomUSA_ & @NERDSClothing collaboration is available for a limited time only!— Pro Wrestling Tees (@PWTees) January 31, 2024
👕: https://t.co/pfdGTo97il#pwtees #aew #shopaew #sting #capcom #streetfighter pic.twitter.com/ZFcgIOXPV8
...then this is what you're looking for.
This is not over! Bears!
The teddy bears have their picnic with Maximilian and Justin Wong.
Nothing but the Hotfix
Awesome Games Done Quick 2024 is in the books. With that event behind us, it's time for the Hotfix to resume its regular schedule.
New games means new speedrunning strategies. Check out some top runners try their hand at Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown.
GDQ's Hotfix shows air every week and you can catch them all at the Games Done Quick Twitch account.
Under the learning tree with Masahiro Sakurai
Masahiro Sakurai started a YouTube channel! Let's learn from his decades of experience together by looking at one of his latest videos. This week, Sakurai talks about what it means to stay true to your vision, which I don't want to name any names (*cough*SUICIDE SQUAD*cough*), but this is a fun coincidence to have that topic drop on this particular day.
This week in Shaqnews (and Chucknews)
Dunking on Chuck's golf swing will never get old.
IT'S STILL REAL TO ME, DAMMIT!
Last Saturday's Royal Rumble was an epic event. Relive some of its best moments.
After a full year, it looks like it's time for Cody Rhodes to finally finish his story at WrestleM--
You gotta be kidding me.
Tonight in video game music
MAGFest 2024 VODs are starting to go up. Let's check out this performance from Lacey Johnson.
That's it for the first Friday Evening Readings for February!
-
