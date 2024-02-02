Evening Reading - February 2, 2024

Greetings, Shacknews. It's already February? Let's usher it in with a fresh round of news, memes, and entertainment. This is the Friday edition of Evening Reading.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 and Warzone have kicked off their next season. Take a look at the new map, Fortune's Keep.

Feel like picking up a drill and trying out Pepper Grinder? A new demo is out now! Try it out and then go back and read our hands-on preview from last summer.

The #FFXIV Free Login Campaign is back! 🥳



From today until Feb. 21, eligible players will be able to play free for up to 4 DAYS!



If you or any of your friends have been on a break, be sure to catch up on the latest patch! 🏃 https://t.co/OM7VyddusE pic.twitter.com/saARLAy16Q — FINAL FANTASY XIV (@FF_XIV_EN) February 1, 2024

Want to know what you've been missing with Final Fantasy 14 Online? Come try it out for four days.

Today in Bubbletron

Be sure to play Bubbletron today!

Remembering Carl Weathers

Carl Weathers will always be a legend. An extraordinary athlete, a fantastic actor, and a great person. We couldn’t have made Predator without him. And we certainly wouldn’t have had such a wonderful time making it. pic.twitter.com/q4CWVVeyTK — Arnold (@Schwarzenegger) February 2, 2024

Hear it from his Predator co-star Arnold Schwarzenegger.

Dress for the fight you're looking for

Rep your main in style!



Get these new oversized print tees now from @nerdsclothing.



🌆 https://t.co/kwN8niylaC pic.twitter.com/2BqNr2AL7o — Street Fighter (@StreetFighter) February 2, 2024

NERDS Clothing is a fabulous line and their shirts don't miss. I'm excited for these Street Fighter 6 designs.

But if you're more of a wrestling fan like me...

...then this is what you're looking for.

This is not over! Bears!

The teddy bears have their picnic with Maximilian and Justin Wong.

Nothing but the Hotfix

Awesome Games Done Quick 2024 is in the books. With that event behind us, it's time for the Hotfix to resume its regular schedule.

New games means new speedrunning strategies. Check out some top runners try their hand at Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown.

GDQ's Hotfix shows air every week and you can catch them all at the Games Done Quick Twitch account.

Under the learning tree with Masahiro Sakurai

Masahiro Sakurai started a YouTube channel! Let's learn from his decades of experience together by looking at one of his latest videos. This week, Sakurai talks about what it means to stay true to your vision, which I don't want to name any names (*cough*SUICIDE SQUAD*cough*), but this is a fun coincidence to have that topic drop on this particular day.

This week in Shaqnews (and Chucknews)

Dunking on Chuck's golf swing will never get old.

IT'S STILL REAL TO ME, DAMMIT!

Last Saturday's Royal Rumble was an epic event. Relive some of its best moments.

After a full year, it looks like it's time for Cody Rhodes to finally finish his story at WrestleM--

You gotta be kidding me.

Tonight in video game music

MAGFest 2024 VODs are starting to go up. Let's check out this performance from Lacey Johnson.

