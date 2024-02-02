Joe Tirado on LXIG's continued efforts for Latinos in games Latinx in Gaming continues to provide resources to the Latino community looking to get into the world of games.

We've had plenty of run-ins with Joe Tirado since his departure from Shacknews. He's been one of the faces of Astroneer, just to name one example. He's also been playing a critical role in helping Latinos find their place in the gaming community. To learn more about the latest efforts of Latinx in Gaming, we caught up with him for a quick chat.

Tirado is happy to recollect on his time with Latinx in Gaming and its multitude of efforts to provide the Latino gaming community with resources to find work, make games, and otherwise make their presence felt in the gaming world. Those interested in learning more about this nonprofit entity can head over to the Latinx in Gaming website.

This certainly won't be the last time we chat with Joe Tirado and it's always fun to catch up with him. For more interviews like this, head over to Shacknews and Shacknews Interviews on YouTube.