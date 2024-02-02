New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

Video Game Release Dates 2024Palworld Strategy GuideShacknews Direct: Introducing Bubbletron!Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Video Game Release Dates 2024
Palworld Strategy Guide
Shacknews Direct: Introducing Bubbletron!
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide

Satisfactory will hit Version 1.0 in 2024 with a pre-launch closed beta planned

Coffee Stain Studio has a story mode and a wealth of new features planned for when Satisfactory leaves early access this year.
TJ Denzer
TJ Denzer
Image via Cofee Stain Publishing
1

Satisfactory is finally about to complete its early access journey in 2024. The game has been one of the most phenomenal and beloved early access titles for a few years now, allowing players to head for an alien world and create a menagerie of industrial machinery and automation. Now (and after a big upgrade to Unreal Engine 5 in late 2023), Coffee Stain Studio is ready to tie a ribbon this game and it’s going to have a closed beta in the near future to make sure that ribbon is pristine.

Coffee Stain Studio announced the details of Satisfactory’s Version 1.0 plans and the closed beta leading up to it this week. Players can sign up for the beta via the previous link, and notifications will be sent out when it gets closer to the beta period. After that beta, Coffee Stain finally intends to launch Satisfactory 1.0. It’s not just going to be 1.0 and done, though. The team is scheming a huge update for the launch that will bring a new narrative element in alongside a wealth of new factory features to improve your industry.

A player riding on a vehicle with an alien pet in Satisfactory
Satisfactory is set to launch in Version 1.0 in 2024, but there will be a closed beta leading up to the release.
Source: Coffee Stain Publishing

We’ve been watching (and playing) Satisfactory here at Shacknews for a while. The game had an appearance on the early episodes of Indie-licious and has continued to grow since that appearance four years ago. In late 2023, that included an upgrade to Unreal Engine 5, which saw the game polished up, rebuilt, and future-proofed with new visuals that made use of UE5 staples like Lumen and Nanite. The developers felt confident that the engine switch would pave the way for Satisfactory’s road to 1.0.

Now that road sits just before us. Coffee Stain Studio still has some loose ends to tie up before Satisfactory 1.0, so stay tuned for dates on that closed beta, as well as an official release date and post-launch content for the game.

Senior News Editor
Senior News Editor

TJ Denzer is a player and writer with a passion for games that has dominated a lifetime. He found his way to the Shacknews roster in late 2019 and has worked his way to Senior News Editor since. Between news coverage, he also aides notably in livestream projects like the indie game-focused Indie-licious, the Shacknews Stimulus Games, and the Shacknews Dump. You can reach him at tj.denzer@shacknews.com and also find him on Twitter @JohnnyChugs.

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola