Satisfactory will hit Version 1.0 in 2024 with a pre-launch closed beta planned

Satisfactory is finally about to complete its early access journey in 2024. The game has been one of the most phenomenal and beloved early access titles for a few years now, allowing players to head for an alien world and create a menagerie of industrial machinery and automation. Now (and after a big upgrade to Unreal Engine 5 in late 2023), Coffee Stain Studio is ready to tie a ribbon this game and it’s going to have a closed beta in the near future to make sure that ribbon is pristine.

Coffee Stain Studio announced the details of Satisfactory’s Version 1.0 plans and the closed beta leading up to it this week. Players can sign up for the beta via the previous link, and notifications will be sent out when it gets closer to the beta period. After that beta, Coffee Stain finally intends to launch Satisfactory 1.0. It’s not just going to be 1.0 and done, though. The team is scheming a huge update for the launch that will bring a new narrative element in alongside a wealth of new factory features to improve your industry.

Source: Coffee Stain Publishing

We’ve been watching (and playing) Satisfactory here at Shacknews for a while. The game had an appearance on the early episodes of Indie-licious and has continued to grow since that appearance four years ago. In late 2023, that included an upgrade to Unreal Engine 5, which saw the game polished up, rebuilt, and future-proofed with new visuals that made use of UE5 staples like Lumen and Nanite. The developers felt confident that the engine switch would pave the way for Satisfactory’s road to 1.0.

Now that road sits just before us. Coffee Stain Studio still has some loose ends to tie up before Satisfactory 1.0, so stay tuned for dates on that closed beta, as well as an official release date and post-launch content for the game.