ShackStream: Indie-licious runs the sci-fi assembly lines in Satisfactory

Kicking off industrial production on an alien world doesn’t sound easy, and probably shouldn’t be, but as new employees of the FICSIT company, that’s our job and we’re going to do it. At the very least, we’re going to try as we drop down to planet Massage-2(AB)b and get our industrialism on in Satisfactory on this week’s Indie-licious ShackStream.

First launched in Early Access on the Epic Games Store in 2019, Coffee Stain Studios’ Satisfactory has just recently come to Steam Early Access as well with crossplay between Steam and Epic players. In this open world sci-fi game, we’re working alone or with friends as proud new employees of the FICSIT company to establish a factory on an alien world. Players forage supplies, exploit resources, construct their factory, automate processes, and interact with planetary inhabitants to ensure everything keeps moving on the assembly line.

We’ll be skimming the training manual and doing the best we can to get industry going in Satisfactory on today’s Indie-licious ShackStream, where we look at the latest, most interesting indies games every Monday at 1:30PM PT / 4:30PM ET. You can catch it live on the Shacknews Twitch channel or watch the stream live below.

As always, we’d like to thank you for supporting the Indie-licious ShackStream and all other projects we do here at Shacknews. Our readers, viewers, and subscribers and the interaction they bring to everything we do makes all of this possible and all the more fun. As a reminder, if you’re rocking Amazon Prime, then you’re also entitled to a free Twitch subscription each month to use as you please. If you want to throw it our way, we’d be happy to have it. Don’t forget to stop by our guide if you need help linking your Amazon Prime and Twitch accounts for that free subscription.

The conveyor belts won’t run themselves until we build and program them to, so get ready to join us as we make planetfall in Satisfactory on today’s Indie-licious ShackStream!