New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

Video Game Release Dates 2024Palworld Strategy GuideShacknews Direct: Introducing Bubbletron!Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Video Game Release Dates 2024
Palworld Strategy Guide
Shacknews Direct: Introducing Bubbletron!
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide

Abacus Brands on making educational books & AR experiences

Learn about how Abacus Brands is taking its educational texts and making them more engaging through new technology.
Ozzie Mejia
Ozzie Mejia
1

Abacus Brands has been in the business of creating educational experiences for students and parents for years. They're mainly known for books, but they've gradually been adopting more technology-heavy ideas in recent years. To learn more, we spoke with Abacus CEO Steve Rad.

Rad talks about the inherent advantages of using mobile technology. He goes into how Abacus is able to take the text on a standard book and illustrate it for students, making learning an overall more immersive experience. He also discusses Abacus gradually making more content for higher-end virtual reality headsets.

The Abacus Brands website goes into more detail about the company's mission of making education more of an experience. To learn more about what's coming down the line from Abacus, as well as see more interviews and videos like this, subscribe to Shacknews and Shacknews Interviews on YouTube.

Senior Editor
Senior Editor

Ozzie has been playing video games since picking up his first NES controller at age 5. He has been into games ever since, only briefly stepping away during his college years. But he was pulled back in after spending years in QA circles for both THQ and Activision, mostly spending time helping to push forward the Guitar Hero series at its peak. Ozzie has become a big fan of platformers, puzzle games, shooters, and RPGs, just to name a few genres, but he’s also a huge sucker for anything with a good, compelling narrative behind it. Because what are video games if you can't enjoy a good story with a fresh Cherry Coke?

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola