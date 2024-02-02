Weekend Console Download Deals for Feb. 2: Xbox Lunar New Year Sale

The Lunar New Year is upon us and there are a pair of big sales from PlayStation and Xbox that have their sights locked onto players. Both the Xbox Lunar New Year Sale and PlayStation Critics' Choice Sale feature dozens of major titles at a big discount. They also feature the first big discount on Armored Core 6: Fires of Rubicon. If you've missed out on FromSoftware's latest to this point, it's time to start thinking about picking it up.
If you're a Nintendo Switch owner, you still have another week to pick up some rare deals from the Jump-start January sale. It'll be a while before you see games like Animal Crossing: New Horizons and Splatoon 3 get discounted, so don't sleep on those deals.
Here's our selection of this weekend's console deals:
Xbox
If more than one version of a game is available, the Xbox Series X|S price will be listed.
Xbox Games with Gold has been retired as of September 1, 2023. The following games are a part of Xbox Game Pass Deals and Discounts. An Xbox Game Pass Core or Ultimate subscription is required to receive these discounts.
- Green Hell - $12.50 (50% off)
- Paradise Killer - $8.00 (60% off)
- Phantom Abyss - $18.74 (25% off)
The following deals are available to all Xbox users. Xbox Game Pass Ultimate members may be eligible for additional discounts.
- Lunar New Year Sale
- Armored Core 6: Fires of Rubicon - $41.99 (30% off)
- Alan Wake 2 - $47.99 (20% off)
- Forza Motorsport - $55.99 (20% off)
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 - $48.99 (30% off)
- Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora Gold Edition - $73.69 (33% off)
- RoboCop: Rogue City - $38.99 (35% off)
- Like A Dragon Gaiden: The Man Who Erased His Name Deluxe Edition - $38.49 (30% off)
- Cyberpunk 2077 Ultimate Edition - $53.59 (33% off)
- Assassin's Creed Mirage: Master Assassin Edition - $62.99 (30% off)
- Sonic Superstars - $35.99 (40% off)
- Ghostrunner 2 - $23.99 (40% off)
- Remnant 2 - $29.99 (40% off)
- Immortals of Aveum - $34.99 (50% off)
- Blasphemous 2 - $22.49 (25% off)
- Jusant - $18.74 (25% off)
- Double Dragon Gaiden: Rise of the Dragons - $17.49 (25% off)
- Ghost Trick: Phantom Detective - $20.09 (33% off)
- Ghostbusters: Spirits Unleashed Ecto Edition - $12.99 (35% off)
- Park Beyond - $19.99 (60% off)
- EA SPORTS UFC 5 - $41.99 (40% off)
- EA SPORTS FC 24 - $24.49 (65% off)
- Madden NFL 24 - $20.99 (70% off)
- NHL 24 - $27.99 (60% off)
- F1 23 - $20.99 (70% off)
- The Crew Motorfest - $34.99 (50% off)
- EA SPORTS PGA Tour - $27.99 (60% off)
- Crash Team Rumble - $17.99 (40% off)
- LEGO 2K Drive Awesome Edition - $32.99 (67% off)
- Diablo 4 - $41.99 (40% off)
- Star Wars Jedi: Survivor - $34.99 (50% off)
- Hogwarts Legacy - $41.99 (30% off)
- Dredge Digital Deluxe Edition - $20.24 (25% off)
- Wild Hearts - $34.99 (50% off)
- Dead Space - $34.99 (50% off)
- Monster Hunter Rise + Sunbreak - $29.99 (50% off)
- Halo Infinite (Campaign) - $23.99 (60% off)
- Halo: The Master Chief Collection - $9.99 (75% off)
- Destiny 2: Lightfall + Annual Pass - $32.99 (67% off)
- Psychonauts 2 - $20.99 (65% off)
- Fallout 76 - $7.99 (80% off)
- As Dusk Falls - $9.89 (67% off)
- Pentiment - $11.99 (40% off)
- Grounded - $26.79 (33% off)
- Sea of Thieves 2023 Edition - $19.99 (50% off)
- Resident Evil Village Gold Edition - $19.99 (60% off)
- The Callisto Protocol - $23.09 (67% off)
- Marvel's Midnight Suns Digital+ Edition - $23.99 (70% off)
- PGA Tour 2K23 Deluxe Edition - $24.99 (75% off)
- Ghostwire: Tokyo - $19.79 (67% off)
- Dying Light 2: Stay Human Deluxe Edition - $39.99 (50% off)
- LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - $17.99 (70% off)
- The Quarry Deluxe Edition - $31.99 (60% off)
- Far Cry 6 GOTY Edition - $35.99 (70% off)
- The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt Complete Edition - $14.99 (70% off)
- Grand Theft Auto 5 - $19.79 (67% off)
- Cult of the Lamb Heretic Edition - $20.99 (40% off)
- Dark Souls Remastered - $19.99 (50% off)
- Dark Souls 3 - $29.99 (50% off)
- Assassin's Creed Valhalla Complete Edition - $34.99 (75% off)
- Riders Republic - $9.99 (75% off)
- Battlefield 2042 Elite Edition - $29.99 (70% off)
- Life is Strange: True Colors - $17.99 (70% off)
- Life is Strange Remastered Collection - $19.99 (50% off)
- Mass Effect Legendary Edition - $11.99 (80% off)
- Gotham Knights - $13.99 (80% off)
- Back 4 Blood - $8.99 (85% off)
- It Takes Two - $11.99 (70% off)
- Dead by Daylight - $17.99 (40% off)
- Gears Triple Bundle - $19.99 (75% off)
- Halo Wars 2 Complete Edition - $14.99 (75% off)
- Ori: The Collection - $16.49 (67% off)
- Guilty Gear Strive Daredevil Edition - $74.99 (25% off)
- Devil May Cry 5 Special Edition - $15.99 (60% off)
- Castle Crashers Remastered - $7.49 (50% off)
- THQ Nordic Sale
- AEW Fight Forever - $41.99 (30% off)
- SpongeBob SquarePants: The Cosmic Shake - $27.99 (30% off)
- Trine 5: A Clockwork Conspiracy - $22.49 (25% off)
- Way of the Hunter Elite Edition - $32.99 (40% off)
- Biomutant - $15.99 (60% off)
- Wreckfest Complete Edition - $19.99 (60% off)
PlayStation
The following deals are available to all users. PlayStation Plus members may be eligible for additional discounts. If more than one version of a game is available, the PlayStation 5 gen price will be listed.
Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth and Remake are being offered as a bundle. Get both Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth and Final Fantasy 7 Remake Intergrade for $69.99 (30% off). This offer will last until Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth releases on February 28, 2024, at which point the bundle will return to its regular $99.99 price.
- Remnant 2 - $29.99 (40% off)
- Critics' Choice
- Armored Core 6: Fires of Rubicon - $41.99 (30% off)
- The Last of Us Part 1 Digital Deluxe Edition - $49.59 (38% off)
- Ghost of Tsushima Director's Cut - $29.39 (58% off)
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 - $48.99 (30% off)
- Cyberpunk 2077 Ultimate Edition - $53.24 (25% off)
- Avatar Frontiers of Pandora - $46.89 (33% off)
- Like A Dragon Gaiden: The Man Who Erased His Name Deluxe Edition - $38.49 (30% off)
- Ghostrunner 2 - $27.99 (30% off)
- Payday 3 - $26.79 (33% off)
- Assassin's Creed Mirage - $34.99 (30% off)
- Lords of the Fallen - $41.99 (40% off)
- Mortal Kombat 1 - $41.99 (40% off)
- Sonic Superstars Digital Deluxe Edition - $41.99 (40% off)
- Sonic Origins Plus - $25.99 (35% off)
- Metal Gear Solid Master Collection Vol. 1 - $47.99 (20% off)
- Diablo 4 - $41.99 (40% off)
- Dead Island 2 - $41.99 (40% off)
- Hogwarts Legacy - $41.99 (30% off)
- Dead Space - $34.99 (50% off)
- Final Fantasy 7 Remake Intergrade - $15.19 (62% off)
- Final Fantasy 1-6 Pixel Remaster Bundle - $59.99 (20% off)
- Theatrhythm: Final Bar Line - $24.99 (50% off)
- Infinity Strash: Dragon Quest The Adventure of Dai - $40.19 (33% off)
- Sea of Stars - $24.49 (30% off)
- Cocoon - $17.49 (30% off)
- EA SPORTS FC 24 - $24.49 (65% off)
- EA SPORTS PGA TOUR - $20.99 (70% off)
- F1 23 - $17.49 (75% off)
- The Crew Motorfest - $34.99 (50% off)
- Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy Definitive Edition - $29.99 (50% off)
- Aliens: Dark Descent - $24.79 (38% off)
- Marvel's Midnight Suns Enhanced Edition - $20.99 (70% off)
- Disney Dreamlight Valley - $29.99 (25% off)
- Immortals of Aveum - $34.99 (50% off)
- One Piece Odyssey - $23.99 (60% off)
- The Callisto Protocol - $23.09 (67% off)
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Cowabunga Collection - $23.99 (40% off)
- PowerWash Simulator - $19.99 (20% off)
- Dead By Daylight - $17.99 (40% off)
- Amnesia: The Bunker - $14.99 (40% off)
- Life is Strange: True Colors - $17.99 (70% off)
- Riders Republic Complete Edition - $39.99 (60% off)
- Demon's Souls - $29.39 (58% off)
- Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice GOTY Edition - $29.99 (50% off)
- Dark Souls 3 - $29.99 (50% off)
- Mass Effect Legendary Edition - $11.99 (80% off)
- Neon White - $14.99 (40% off)
- Dead Cells - $17.49 (30% off)
- Outer Wilds: Archaeologist Edition - $23.99 (40% off)
- For Honor Complete Edition - $19.99 (80% off)
The following deals are available only to PlayStation Plus members.
- A Plague Tale: Requiem - FREE! for PlayStation Plus
- Evil West - FREE! for PlayStation Plus
- Nobody Saves the World - FREE! for PlayStation Plus
Nintendo Switch
- Jump-start January Sale
- Animal Crosing: New Horizons - $41.99 (30% off)
- Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope - $25.15 (58% off)
- Persona 5 Tactica - $41.99 (30% off)
- Red Dead Redemption - $34.99 (30% off)
- Scott Pilgrim vs. The World: The Game Complete Edition - $4.90 (67% off)
- Splatoon 3 - $41.99 (30% off)
- EA SPORTS FC 24 - $23.99 (60% off)
- The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD - $41.99 (30% off)
- Disney Illusion Island - $27.99 (30% off)
- Donkey Kong Country: Tropical Freeze - $39.99 (33% off)
- Just Dance 2024 Edition - $29.99 (50% off)
- Mario Strikers Battle League - $41.99 (30% off)
- Sonic Superstars - $38.99 (35% off)
- Captain Toad: Treasure Tracker + Special Episode - $32.18 (30% off)
- Fae Farm - $44.99 (25% off)
- Clubhouse Games: 51 Worldwide Classics - $27.99 (30% off)
- LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga Deluxe Edition - $20.99 (70% off)
- Boxboy! + Boxgirl! - $6.99 (30% off)
- Metal Gear Solid: Master Collection Vol. 1 - $47.99 (20% off)
- Deadly Premonition 2: A Blessing In Disguise - $24.99 (50% off)
- Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy Definitive Edition - $29.99 (50% off)
- No More Heroes 3 - $24.99 (50% off)
- Outer Wilds Archaeologist Edition - $29.99 (21% off)
- Kirby's Dream Buffet - $10.49 (30% off)
- Sea of Stars - $27.99 (20% off)
- Fitness Boxing 2: Rhythm & Exercise - $34.99 (30% off)
- Fitness Boxing: Fist of the North Star - $34.99 (30% off)
- Layton's Mystery Journey: Katrielle and the Millionaires’ Conspiracy Deluxe Edition - $23.99 (40% off)
- Monopoly for Nintendo Switch - $7.99 (80% off)
- New Pokemon Snap - $41.99 (30% off)
- Dragon's Dogma: Dark Arisen - $4.99 (83% off)
- Good Job - $13.99 (30% off)
- Ooblets - $19.99 (33% off)
- Pokemon Mystery Dungeon: Rescue Team DX - $41.99 (30% off)
- WarioWare: Get It Together - $34.99 (30% off)
- Trombone Champ - $8.24 (45% off)
- Travis Strikes Again: No More Heroes - $14.99 (50% off)
- Baldur's Gate 1+2 Enhanced Editions - $14.99 (70% off)
- SNK HEROINES Tag Team Frenzy - $29.99 (40% off)
- Plants vs. Zombies: Battle for Neighborville Complete Edition - $7.99 (80% off)
- Part Time UFO - $6.29 (30% off)
- Undertale - $10.04 (33% off)
- The Elder Scrolls 5: Skyrim Anniversary Edition - $34.99 (50% off)
- Bear and Breakfast - $15.99 (20% off)
- It Takes Two - $19.99 (50% off)
- The Stretchers - $13.99 (30% off)
- We Love Katamari REROLL + Royal Reverie - $14.99 (50% off)
- DOOM Eternal Deluxe Edition - $17.49 (75% off)
- Etrian Odyssey Origins Collection - $39.99 (50% off)
- WHAT THE GOLF? - $12.99 (35% off)
- Untitled Goose Game - $9.99 (50% off)
- Baten Kaitos 1+2 HD Remaster - $34.93 (30% off)
- The Devolver Digital New Year Sale
- Cult of the Lamb Heretic Edition - $20.99 (40% off)
- Enter the Gungeon - $4.49 (70% off)
- GRIS - $4.24 (75% off)
- Pikuniku - $3.24 (75% off)
- Return to Monkey Island - $14.99 (40% off)
- Broforce - $2.99 (80% off)
- Heave Ho - $3.99 (60% off)
- Katana ZERO - $8.99 (40% off)
- The Messenger - $4.99 (75% off)
- Loop Hero - $5.24 (65% off)
- My Friend Pedro - $4.99 (75% off)
- Downwell - $2.00 (33% off)
- Ape Out - $3.74 (75% off)
- Card Shark - $9.99 (50% off)
- Gunbrella - $11.99 (20% off)
- Hotline Miami Collection - $6.24 (75% off)
- The Talos Principle Deluxe Edition - $4.49 (85% off)
- The Sword of Ditto: Mormo's Curse - $3.74 (75% off)
- Minit - $2.49 (75% off)
- The Red Strings Club - $4.49 (70% off)
- Reigns: Kings & Queens - $3.99 (50% off)
- Sludge Life - $3.74 (75% off)
- Disc Room - $4.94 (67% off)
- McPixel 3 - $1.99 (80% off)
- Aspyr's Ringing in the New Year
- Heads Up! Phones Down Edition - $19.99 (50% off)
- MythForce - $14.99 (50% off)
- Star Wars Heritage Pack (2023) - $59.99 (25% off)
- Star Wars: The Force Unleashed - $9.99 (50% off)
- Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic Bundle - $13.49 (55% off)
- Star Wars Republic Commando - $7.49 (50% off)
- Star Wars Episode 1 Racer - $7.49 (50% off)
- Star Wars Jedi Knight: Jedi Academy - $9.99 (50% off)
- Star Wars Jedi Knight 2: Jedi Outcast - $4.99 (50% off)
- RWBY: Grimm Eclipse Definitive Edition - $7.49 (75% off)
- Stubbs the Zombie in Rebel Without a Pulse - $4.99 (75% off)
- InnerSpace - $1.99 (90% off)
- Bethesda New Year's Sale
- DOOM Eternal - $9.99 (75% off)
- Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus - $5.99 (85% off)
- Quake 2 - $3.99 (60% off)
- Doom Slayers Collection - $14.99 (70% off)
- DOOM - $7.99 (80% off)
- Quake - $3.29 (67% off)
- Wolfenstein: Youngblood - $5.99 (70% off)
- Doom 3 - $3.99 (60% off)
- Doom 64 - $1.99 (60% off)
- Doom (1993) - $1.99 (60% off)
- Doom 2 (Classic) - $1.99 (60% off)
- Capcom Winter Sale
- Dragon's Dogma: Dark Arisen - $4.99 (83% off)
- Mega Man Battle Network Legacy Collection - $29.99 (50% off)
- Ghost Trick: Phantom Detective - $19.99 (33% off)
- Resident Evil Village Cloud - $15.99 (60% off)
- Mega Man 11 - $9.99 (66% off)
- Mega Man Zero/ZX Legacy Collection - $9.99 (66% off)
- Mega Man Legacy Collection - $7.99 (46% off)
- Mega Man Legacy Collection 2 - $7.99 (60% off)
- Mega Man X Legacy Collection - $7.99 (60% off)
- Mega Man X Legacy Collection 2 - $7.99 (60% off)
- Monster Hunter Rise + Sunbreak - $29.99 (50% off)
- Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin - $19.99 (50% off)
- Resident Evil 7 Biohazard Cloud - $15.99 (60% off)
- Resident Evil 2 Cloud - $15.99 (60% off)
- Resident Evil 3 Cloud - $9.99 (66% off)
- Resident Evil 4 - $9.99 (50% off)
- Resident Evil 5 - $9.99 (50% off)
- Resident Evil 6 - $9.99 (50% off)
- $9.99 (75% off)Resident Evil Revelations - $7.99 (60% off)
- Resident Evil Revelations 2 - $7.99 (60% off)
- WB Games January Sale
- Hogwarts Legacy - $41.99 (30% off)
- LEGO Harry Potter Collection - $9.99 (80% off)
- Mortal Kombat 1 - $41.99 (40% off)
- LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - $17.99 (70% off)
- Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate - $8.99 (85% off)
- LEGO CITY Undercover - $5.99 (80% off)
- LEGO DC Super-Villains Deluxe Edition - $11.24 (85% off)
- LEGO Jurassic World - $7.99 (80% off)
- LEGO Marvel Super Heroes - $9.99 (75% off)
- LEGO Marvel Super Heroes 2 Deluxe Edition - $8.99 (80% off)
- The LEGO Movie 2 Videogame - $5.99 (85% off)
- Scribblenauts Mega Pack - $5.99 (85% off)
- Thirsty Suitors - $23.99 (20% off)
- Cocoon - $19.99 (20% off)
- The Jackbox Party Pack 10 - $26.24 (25% off)
- Samba de Amigo: Party Central - $19.99 (50% off)
- Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl 2 - $24.99 (50% off)
- AEW Fight Forever - $44.99 (25% off)
- Gravity Circuit - $16.49 (25% off)
- WrestleQuest - $14.99 (50% off)
- Cassette Beasts - $14.99 (25% off)
- Chants of Sennaar - $15.99 (20% off)
- Stray Gods: The Roleplaying Musical - $23.99 (20% off)
- Solar Ash - $23.99 (40% off)
- Moving Out 2 - $14.99 (50% off)
- Tetris Effect Connected - $19.99 (50% off)
- Lumines Remastered - $4.49 (70% off)
- Warhammer 40K: Boltgun - $16.49 (25% off)
- Spin Rhythm XD - $18.74 (25% off)
- You Suck at Parking - $13.99 (30% off)
If you've found any deals we might have missed or there's a specific one you wish to highlight, be sure to join the conversation and let us know in the comments. Or let us know how you're enjoying your new games by jumping into the Official Shacknews Community Discord.
