Weekend Console Download Deals for Feb. 2: Xbox Lunar New Year Sale

The Lunar New Year is upon us and there are a pair of big sales from PlayStation and Xbox that have their sights locked onto players. Both the Xbox Lunar New Year Sale and PlayStation Critics' Choice Sale feature dozens of major titles at a big discount. They also feature the first big discount on Armored Core 6: Fires of Rubicon. If you've missed out on FromSoftware's latest to this point, it's time to start thinking about picking it up.

If you're a Nintendo Switch owner, you still have another week to pick up some rare deals from the Jump-start January sale. It'll be a while before you see games like Animal Crossing: New Horizons and Splatoon 3 get discounted, so don't sleep on those deals.

Here's our selection of this weekend's console deals:

Xbox

Xbox Games with Gold has been retired as of September 1, 2023. The following games are a part of Xbox Game Pass Deals and Discounts. An Xbox Game Pass Core or Ultimate subscription is required to receive these discounts.

PlayStation

Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth and Remake are being offered as a bundle. Get both Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth and Final Fantasy 7 Remake Intergrade for $69.99 (30% off). This offer will last until Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth releases on February 28, 2024, at which point the bundle will return to its regular $99.99 price.

The following deals are available only to PlayStation Plus members.

Nintendo Switch

