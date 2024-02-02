Weekend PC Download Deals for Feb. 2: Sonic sale speeds onto Steam

It's been a Sonic kind of week. Friday began with some fresh news about Sonic the Hedgehog's third cinematic outing. That caps off what's been a big week for Sega's mascot, as State of Play featured the reveal of Sonic X Shadow Generations. That just makes a person want to go back and play some Sonic games, doesn't it? If you feel the same way, Steam has Sonic's recent outings on sale. That includes Sonic Superstars, Sonic Origins Plus, and Sonic Frontiers, along with the old school catalog.
Elsewhere, the Humble Winter Wonderland Sale continues, the GOG.com New Year Sale rolls on, Green Man Gaming is still offering the best from PlayStation Studios, and Fanatical is offering the best from Capcom. Plus, be sure to look around Steam to also find the best from Xbox Game Studios and Bethesda.
Here's our selection of this weekend's PC deals:
Blizzard
The BlizzCon Collection features exclusive items that can be used across Blizzard's library. Pick up the Epic Pack for $29.99 or the Legendary Pack for $49.99. Available only for a limited time.
- StarCraft 2 Carbot Complete Bundle - $9.99 (19% off)
- Heroes of the Storm: Welcome to the Nexus Bundle - $15.99 (70% off)
- Heroes of the Storm: Heroic Reinforcement Bundle - $39.99 (70% off)
Epic Games Store
- Doors: Paradox - FREE until 2/8
- War Mongrels - $15.74 (67% off)
- Citizen Sleeper - $9.99 (50% off)
Fanatical
Build Your Own Capcom Bundle and select between Resident Evil 6, Street Fighter 5, Resident Evil 5, Dragon's Dogma: Dark Arisen, Resident Evil, Resident Evil 0, Mega Man Legacy Collection, Ultra Street Fighter 4, Dungeons & Dragons: Chronicles of Mystara, Lost Planet 3, Strider, Bionic Commano, and Bionic Commando: Rearmed. Get 3 for $9.99, 4 for $13.29, or 5 for $16.49. These activate on Steam.
- RoboCop: Rogue City [Steam] - $37.49 (25% off)
- Destiny 2 Lightfall [Steam] - $14.24 (72% off)
- Street Fighter 6 [Steam] - $32.99 (45% off)
- Resident Evil 4 [Steam] - $25.19 (58% off)
- Mega Man Battle Network Legacy Collection [Steam] - $25.19 (58% off)
- Exoprimal [Steam] - $25.19 (58% off)
- System Shock [Steam] - $24.79 (38% off)
- Payday 3 [Steam] - $31.19 (22% off)
- Monster Hunter Rise + Sunbreak [Steam] - $25.19 (58% off)
- Double Dragon Gaiden: Rise of the Dragons [Steam] - $12.49 (50% off)
- Undisputed [Steam Early Access] - $22.49 (25% off)
- Cat Cafe Manager [Steam] - $14.69 (27% off)
Gamebillet
- Cities: Skylines 2 [Steam] - $39.98 (20% off)
- Lords of the Fallen [Steam] - $46.49 (23% off)
- Resident Evil Village [Steam] - $11.84 (70% off)
- God of War [Steam] - $29.99 (40% off)
- Horizon Zero Dawn Complete Edition [Steam] - $22.99 (54% off)
- Days Gone [Steam] - $22.99 (54% off)
Gamersgate
- Street Fighter 6 [Steam] - $35.63 (41% off)
- Resident Evil 4 [Steam] - $27.00 (55% off)
- Exoprimal [Steam] - $27.00 (55% off)
- RoboCop: Rogue City [Steam] - $34.99 (30% off)
- River City Girls 2 [Steam] - $20.99 (48% off)
- Evil Dead: The Game GOTY Edition [Steam] - $17.00 (66% off)
- Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy [Steam] - $15.00 (75% off)
- Capcom Fighting Collection [Steam] - $18.00 (55% off)
- Chorus [Steam] - $22.79 (43% off)
- Metro Exodus [Steam] - $8.99 (70% off)
GamesPlanet
- Ghost Trick: Phantom Detective [Steam] - $18.50 (38% off)
- The Great Ace Attorney Chronicles [Steam] - $12.50 (69% off)
- Sackboy: A Big Adventure [Steam] - $27.99 (53% off)
- Watch Dogs: Legion [Ubisoft] - $8.50 (86% off)
- Capcom Beat 'Em Up Bundle [Steam] - $7.50 (62% off)
- Find the full list of weekly deals on GamesPlanet.
GOG.com
- Cyberpunk 2077 - $29.99 (50% off)
- The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt Complete Edition - $12.49 (75% off)
- Ghostrunner 2 - $27.99 (30% off)
- System Shock - $25.99 (35% off)
- No Man's Sky - $29.99 (50% off)
- Tunic - $20.99 (30% off)
- Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection - $24.99 (50% off)
- Stray Gods: The Roleplaying Musical - $23.99 (20% off)
- Blasphemous 2 - $20.09 (33% off)
- Dredge - $18.74 (25% off)
- WrestleQuest - $14.99 (50% off)
- Miasma Chronicles - $19.99 (60% off)
- Amnesia: The Bunker - $16.24 (35% off)
- The Mageseeker: A League of Legends Story - $17.99 (40% off)
- Return to Monkey Island - $14.99 (40% off)
- Cult of the Lamb - $14.99 (40% off)
- A Plague Tale: Requiem - $22.49 (55% off)
- Disco Elysium - $9.99 (75% off)
- The Outer Worlds: Spacer's Choice Edition - $29.99 (50% off)
- Bear and Breakfast - $14.99 (25% off)
- Dorfromantik - $9.79 (30% off)
- Card Shark - $11.99 (40% off)
- Trek to Yomi - $7.99 (60% off)
- Prodeus - $17.49 (30% off)
- Tinykin - $9.99 (60% off)
- Evil West - $19.99 (60% off)
- Weird West Definitive Edition - $9.99 (75% off)
- Immortality - $14.99 (25% off)
- Nobody Saves the World Complete - $11.19 (60% off)
- Pathfinder: Wrath of the Righteous Enhanced Edition - $11.99 (70% off)
- Chorus - $6.24 (75% off)
- Inscryption - $9.99 (50% off)
- Death's Door - $7.99 (60% off)
- Horizon Zero Dawn Complete Edition - $12.49 (75% off)
- Days Gone - $12.49 (75% off)
- Unpacking - $9.99 (50% off)
- Loop Hero - $4.94 (67% off)
- Ghostrunner Complete Edition - $23.99 (40% off)
- Control Ultimate Edition - $9.99 (75% off)
- Two Point Hospital - $7.49 (75% off)
- Alien Isolation: The Collection - $12.49 (75% off)
- The Medium - $24.99 (50% off)
- Saints Row: The Third Remastered - $5.99 (80% off)
- Saints Row 4 Re-Elected - $4.99 (75% off)
- Sleeping Dogs Definitive Edition - $2.99 (85% off)
- Curse of the Dead Gods - $6.99 (65% off)
- Necromunda: Hired Gun - $9.99 (75% off)
- Shadow Warrior 3: Definitive Edition - $19.99 (50% off)
- Serious Sam: Siberian Mayhem - $13.99 (30% off)
- Serious Sam 4 - $11.99 (70% off)
- Metro Exodus Gold Edition - $7.99 (80% off)
- The Elder Scrolls 5: Skyrim Anniversary Edition - $16.49 (67% off)
- The Elder Scrolls 4: Oblivion GOTY Edition Deluxe - $4.99 (75% off)
- The Elder Scrolls 3: Morrowind GOTY Edition - $5.99 (60% off)
- Wolfenstein 2: The New Colossus - $5.99 (85% off)
- Wolfenstein: The Two Pack - $7.49 (75% off)
- The Evil Within Bundle - $6.24 (75% off)
- Fallout 4 GOTY Edition - $9.99 (75% off)
- Fallout: New Vegas Ultimate Edition - $6.59 (67% off)
- Fallout 3 GOTY Edition - $6.59 (67% off)
- Wasteland 3: Colorado Collection - $12.39 (75% off)
- Kingdom Come: Deliverance Royal Edition - $7.99 (80% off)
- Telltale Batman Shadows Edition - $14.99 (50% off)
- Journey to the Savage Planet - $8.99 (70% off)
- Frostpunk GOTY Edition - $12.24 (75% off)
- Carrion - $5.99 (70% off)
- Dragon's Dogma: Dark Arisen - $4.79 (84% off)
- Ion Fury - $9.99 (60% off)
- Guacamelee 2 Complete - $5.94 (75% off)
- This War of Mine Complete Edition - $4.07 (85% off)
- Deliver Us The Moon - $7.49 (70% off)
- Stellaris - $11.99 (70% off)
- Space Hulk: Deathwing Enhanced Edition - $5.99 (80% off)
- Tropico 6 El Prez Edition - $17.99 (60% off)
- Europa Universalis 4 - $11.99 (70% off)
- Deus Ex: Mankind Divided Digital Deluxe Edition - $6.74 (85% off)
- Deus EX GOTY Edition - $1.18 (83% off)
- Blade Runner Enhanced Edition - $6.49 (35% off)
- System Shock 2 - $2.49 (75% off)
- System Shock Enhanced Edition - $1.49 (85% off)
- Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night - $9.99 (75% off)
- The Walking Dead: The Telltale Definitive Series - $12.49 (75% off)
- Thimbleweed Park - $4.99 (75% off)
- Tomb Raider GOTY Edition - $3.99 (80% off)
- Tomb Raider: Legend - $1.53 (78% off)
- Tomb Raider: Underworld - $1.61 (82% off)
- Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time - $1.99 (80% off)
- Prince of Persia (2008) - $1.99 (80% off)
- Beyond Good & Evil - $2.99 (70% off)
- Street Fighter Alpha 2 - $1.97 (67% off)
- Return to Castle Wolfenstein - $1.99 (60% off)
- Quake 2 - $3.99 (60% off)
- Quake - $3.99 (60% off)
- There are over 4,600 deals to be found during the GOG.com New Year Sale, including a handful of rotating flash deals. Find everything up for grabs over at GOG.com.
Green Man Gaming
Use the coupon code FEB17 to save 17% off a full-priced game. Exclusions apply.
- Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora [Ubisoft] - $40.33 (42% off)
- Street Fighter 6 Ultimate Edition [Steam] - $75.59 (28% off)
- Resident Evil 4 Deluxe Edition [Steam] - $35.90 (49% off)
- PlayStation Studios Publisher Sale
- Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart [Steam] - $40.19 (33% off)
- The Last of Us Part 1 [Steam] - $40.19 (33% off)
- Returnal [Steam] - $40.19 (33% off)
- God of War [Steam] - $25.00 (50% off)
- Marvel's Spider-Man Remastered [Steam] - $35.99 (40% off)
- Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales [Steam] - $29.99 (40% off)
- Days Gone [Steam] - $12.50 (75% off)
- Horizon Zero Dawn Complete Edition [Steam] - $12.50 (75% off)
- Predator: Hunting Grounds [Steam] - $6.38 (79% off)
- Cocoon [Steam] - $17.43 (30% off)
- No Man's Sky [Steam] - $30.00 (50% off)
- Frostpunk [Steam] - $4.80 (84% off)
- SnowRunner [Steam] - $14.02 (53% off)
Humble Bundle
Subscribe to Humble Choice for $11.99 each month. For the month of January, you'll receive Marvel's Midnight Suns, Two Point Campus, Aragami 2, OTXO, The Red Lantern, Roguebook, Hell Pie, and Twin Mirror. DRMs vary. Humble Choice members also save extra on most purchases from the Humble Store.
- Starfield [Steam] - $48.99 (30% off)
- Bomb Rush Cyberfunk [Steam] - $31.99 (20% off)
- The Talos Principle 2 [Steam] - $23.99 (20% off)
- Resident Evil 4 [Steam] - $29.99 (50% off)
- Cyberpunk 2077 - $29.99 (50% off)
- Hi-Fi RUSH [Steam] - $23.99 (20% off)
- Octopath Traveler 2 [Steam] - $41.99 (30% off)
- Crisis Core: Final Fantasy 7 Reunion [Steam] - $29.99 (40% off)
- Cocoon [Steam] - $17.49 (30% off)
- Rogue Legacy 2 [Steam] - $14.99 (40% off)
- Neon White [Steam] - $14.99 (40% off)
- Street Fighter 6 [Steam] - $39.59 (34% off)
- Mortal Kombat 1 [Steam] - $41.99 (40% off)
- Remnant 2 [Steam] - $29.99 (40% off)
- Exoprimal [Steam] - $29.99 (50% off)
- Mega Man Battle Network Legacy Collection [Steam] - $29.99 (50% off)
- Ghost Trick: Phantom Detective [Steam] - $19.79 (34% off)
- Dredge [Steam] - $18.74 (25% off)
- Darkest Dungeon 2 [Steam] - $29.99 (25% off)
- The Jackbox Party Pack 10 [Steam] - $24.49 (30% off)
- AEW Fight Forever [Steam] - $39.59 (34% off)
- System Shock [Steam] - $25.99 (35% off)
- Dead Island 2 [Epic] - $35.99 (40% off)
- Hogwarts Legacy [Steam] - $35.99 (40% off)
- LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga Galactic Edition [Steam] - $20.99 (70% off)
- One Piece Odyssey [Steam] - $23.99 (60% off)
- Destiny 2: Lightfall + Annual Pass [Steam/Epic] - $32.99 (67% off)
- Final Fantasy 7 Remake Intergrade [Steam] - $34.99 (50% off)
- Forspoken [Steam] - $27.99 (60% off)
- Red Dead Redemption 2 [Epic] - $23.99 (60% off)
- Grand Theft Auto 5 Premium Edition - $14.99 (50% off)
- Warhammer 40K: Darktide [Steam] - $25.99 (35% off)
- Gotham Knights [Steam] - $11.99 (80% off)
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder's Revenge [Steam] - $16.74 (33% off)
- New Tales from the Borderlands [Steam/Epic] - $19.99 (50% off)
- The Quarry [Steam] - $14.99 (75% off)
- Tiny Tina's Wonderlands [Steam] - $14.99 (75% off)
- Cult of the Lamb [Steam] - $14.99 (40% off)
- Card Shark [Steam] - $11.99 (40% off)
- Storyteller [Steam] - $9.89 (34% off)
- Capcom Fighting Collection [Steam] - $19.99 (50% off)
- Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy [Steam] - $14.99 (75% off)
- Far Cry 6 [Ubisoft] - $14.99 (75% off)
- Pac-Man World Re-PAC [Steam] - $9.89 (67% off)
- Pac-Man Museum+ [Steam] - $9.99 (50% off)
- Tales of Arise [Steam] - $19.99 (50% off)
- Scarlet Nexus [Steam] - $11.99 (80% off)
- Batman: Arkham Knight Premium Edition [Steam] - $7.99 (80% off)
- Metro Saga Bundle [Steam] - $9.51 (84% off)
- Saints Row Ultimate Franchise Pack [Steam] - $18.99 (62% off)
- No Man's Sky [Steam] - $29.99 (50% off)
- Deep Rock Galactic [Steam] - $9.89 (67% off)
- Tekken 7 Definitive Edition [Steam] - $19.79 (82% off)
- Tropico 6: El Prez Edition [Steam] - $17.99 (60% off)
- Gang Beasts [Steam] - $7.99 (60% off)
- Celeste [Steam] - $4.99 (75% off)
- Wreckfest [Steam] - $11.99 (60% off)
- The Humble Store's Winter Wonderland 2024 is going on right now! Find every major deal by publisher:
Ubisoft Store
- The Crew Motorfest Gold Edition - $49.99 (50% off)
- Assassin's Creed Valhalla Ragnarok Edition - $25.00 (75% off)
- Riders Republic 360 Edition - $32.00 (60% off)
- For Honor Complete Edition - $20.00 (80% off)
- Uno Ultimate Edition - $8.00 (60% off)
Steam
- Sonic Superstars - $29.99 (50% off)
- Sonic Origins Plus - $25.99 (35% off)
- Sonic Frontiers - $23.99 (60% off)
- Xbox Game Studios & Bethesda Lunar Sale
- Forza Motorsport - $55.99 (20% off)
- Halo Infinite Campaign - $23.99 (60% off)
- Halo: The Master Chief Collection - $9.99 (75% off)
- Sea of Thieves 2023 Edition - $19.99 (50% off)
- Psychonauts 2 - $20.39 (66% off)
- Forza Horizon 5 - $29.99 (50% off)
- Hi-Fi RUSH - $19.49 (35% off)
- Deathloop - $11.99 (80% off)
- Pentiment - $11.99 (40% off)
- Grounded - $26.79 (33% off)
- The Elder Scrolls 5: Skyrim Anniversary Edition - $16.49 (67% off)
- More from the Steam Xbox Game Studios & Bethesda Lunar Sale.
- Final Fantasy 1-6 Pixel Remaster - $59.84 (38% off)
- Pizza Tower - $13.39 (33% off)
- Hogwarts Legacy - $35.99 (40% off)
- Dead Space - $23.99 (60% off)
- The Callisto Protocol - $17.99 (70% off)
- Undisputed [Steam Early Access] - $22.49 (25% off)
- The Outlast Trials [Steam Early Access] - $22.49 (25% off)
- Dead By Daylight - $7.99 (60% off)
- Viewfinder - $18.74 (25% off)
- Cassette Beasts - $14.99 (25% off)
- Citizen Sleeper - $9.99 (50% off)
- Cozy Grove - $4.49 (70% off)
- Untitled Goose Game - $9.99 (50% off)
- Shadow of the Tomb Raider Definitive Edition - $9.90 (89% off)
If you've found any deals we might have missed or there's a specific one you wish to highlight, be sure to join the conversation and let us know in the comments.
Ozzie Mejia posted a new article, Weekend PC Download Deals for Feb. 2: Sonic sale speeds onto Steam