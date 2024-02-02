Weekend PC Download Deals for Feb. 2: Sonic sale speeds onto Steam

It's been a Sonic kind of week. Friday began with some fresh news about Sonic the Hedgehog's third cinematic outing. That caps off what's been a big week for Sega's mascot, as State of Play featured the reveal of Sonic X Shadow Generations. That just makes a person want to go back and play some Sonic games, doesn't it? If you feel the same way, Steam has Sonic's recent outings on sale. That includes Sonic Superstars, Sonic Origins Plus, and Sonic Frontiers, along with the old school catalog.

Elsewhere, the Humble Winter Wonderland Sale continues, the GOG.com New Year Sale rolls on, Green Man Gaming is still offering the best from PlayStation Studios, and Fanatical is offering the best from Capcom. Plus, be sure to look around Steam to also find the best from Xbox Game Studios and Bethesda.

Here's our selection of this weekend's PC deals:

Blizzard

The BlizzCon Collection features exclusive items that can be used across Blizzard's library. Pick up the Epic Pack for $29.99 or the Legendary Pack for $49.99. Available only for a limited time.

Epic Games Store

Fanatical

Build Your Own Capcom Bundle and select between Resident Evil 6, Street Fighter 5, Resident Evil 5, Dragon's Dogma: Dark Arisen, Resident Evil, Resident Evil 0, Mega Man Legacy Collection, Ultra Street Fighter 4, Dungeons & Dragons: Chronicles of Mystara, Lost Planet 3, Strider, Bionic Commano, and Bionic Commando: Rearmed. Get 3 for $9.99, 4 for $13.29, or 5 for $16.49. These activate on Steam.

Gamebillet

Gamersgate

GamesPlanet

GOG.com

Green Man Gaming

Use the coupon code FEB17 to save 17% off a full-priced game. Exclusions apply.

Humble Bundle

Subscribe to Humble Choice for $11.99 each month. For the month of January, you'll receive Marvel's Midnight Suns, Two Point Campus, Aragami 2, OTXO, The Red Lantern, Roguebook, Hell Pie, and Twin Mirror. DRMs vary. Humble Choice members also save extra on most purchases from the Humble Store.

Ubisoft Store

Steam

